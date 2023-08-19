Nottingham Forest have now submitted a bid for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, and they have already received a response from the Spanish side, a recent report has revealed.

Who are Nottingham Forest signing this summer?

Forest got their first win of the Premier League season on the board on Friday night, defeating Sheffield United 2-1, but they remain in the market for new reinforcements, and a new midfielder appears to be one of Steve Cooper's priorities.

The Tricky Trees have now made an offer for Bologna defensive midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, and they are set to battle for the 25-year-old's signature with Galatasaray, although Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan are also named as potential suitors.

Another key midfield target for the Reds has been Benfica's Florentino Luis, having already had two offers turned down by the Portuguese club, the most recent of which amounting to €35m (£30m).

The report makes it clear that Forest could be back with a new bid in the near future, but in the meantime they have started to run the rule over other targets, and they have now made an attempt to sign Real Betis' Rodriguez.

That is according to a report from ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), which states the Tricky Trees made a bid to sign the 29-year-old on Friday night, however it was immediately knocked back by the Spanish club, as it was far below their asking price.

Betis are looking to hold out for a fee of €12m (£10m), but the Reds' opening offer amounted to less than €10m (£8.5m), so it appears as though the two clubs are still some way apart.

A reason why Forest may have offered so little is because the midfielder has just entered the final year of his contract, with his agents "moving his name" through the market, as he has no interest in signing a new deal.

Betis are willing to listen to bids, given that they risk losing the Argentine for free next summer, but the Tricky Trees will need to come back with a higher offer if they are to get a deal over the line.

Who is Guido Rodriguez?

Born in Saenz Pena, Argentina, the Betis star made his breakthrough in his home country, appearing for River Plate 18 times, before going on to prove himself in the Mexican league with Club Tijuana and CF America.

Since then, the maestro has become an integral player for Betis, making 34 La Liga appearances last season, while also amassing 29 caps for Argentina, featuring once during the nation's 2022 World Cup triumph.

The Argentina international has been lauded as a "defensive monster" by football analyst Marcus Bring, and it is clear to see why, given that he ranks in the 99th percentile for tackles, and the 97th percentile for clearances per 90 over the past year.

Although he is now 29-years-old and approaching the latter stages of his career, Rodriguez has proven he is worth Betis' asking price of £10m, and Forest should undoubtedly return with a new and improved offer in the coming days.