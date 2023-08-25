PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare has been a reported transfer target for Nottingham Forest this summer and an exciting development has now emerged.

How old is Ibrahima Sangare?

The Reds have had another productive summer transfer target so far, at a time when it is crucial that they consolidate in the Premier League, having impressively avoided relegation last season.

A number of players have been added to Forest's squad, including former Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga, but their spending may not be over yet, with the window slamming shut next Friday night.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to the City Ground is Sangare, who continues to stand out as a formidable performer for PSV. The 25-year-old scored in his side's 2-2 draw away to Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday night and has enjoyed an 89.3% pass completion rate in his first two Eredivisie appearances this season.

Now, it looks as though Forest are still pushing hard to complete the signing of the impressive Ivorian, following a new update regarding his future.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Ibrahim Sangare?

According to Football Insider, Forest have now tabled a £21.3m bid for Sangare, as they look to get a loan-to-buy deal over the line before next week's transfer cutoff:

"Nottingham Forest have submitted a £21.3million loan-to-buy bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, sources have told Football Insider. The Premier League club have held extensive talks over a deal for the midfield anchorman, who has a £32m release clause in his contract.

"Forest have not activated that clause and have instead offered to take the player on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy set at £21.3m. PSV have a replacement lined up for Sangare in case they lose him in the final week of the window."

Sangare could be a real signing of intent by Forest if they strike a deal in the next week or so, considering what a key player he is for a side that could be in the Champions League group stages this season, being called "extraordinary" by Aad de Mos.

At 25, the 31-cap and nine-goal Ivory Coast international has plenty of experience at the top level but also time on his side, so the Reds could be acquiring his signature at a real sweet spot in his career, at a point when his best years still may well be ahead of him for the foreseeable future.

Blessed with the all-round ability to provide defensive cover in midfielder but also provide end product in the final third, Sangare averaged 3.7 tackles per game in the Europa League last season, but also found the net five times in the league.

Forest appear to be a solid side at present - one who only lost 2-1 at Arsenal on the opening weekend and followed that up with a 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United - but Sangare is someone who could elevate them to another level, potentially making a huge difference in midfield and providing really strong competition for the likes of Danilo and Orel Mangala.