Nottingham Forest are believed to be looking at Jorge Sampaoli as a potential replacement for Steve Cooper, according to an intriguing claim from abroad.

Is Cooper under big pressure at Forest?

The Reds are currently going through a tough period, with Cooper's side not having won in the Premier League since early February, when they secured a 1-0 victory at home to Leeds United. It has led to a huge amount of pressure growing on Cooper, who is still clinging to his job - but it is looking as though Evangelos Marinakis could terminate his contract at any moment, such is the level of noise surrounding his future.

For now, the Welshman still looks set to continue as manager and Marinakis has pledged his support, with a huge game against Manchester United at the City Ground ahead on Sunday afternoon, as they look to improve on their current position inside the Premier League's bottom three.

It is no great surprise that Forest are looking at potential candidates to come in and replace Cooper should results not improve, and a new name has now been thrown into the mix.

Could Sampaoli be the Reds' next manager?

According to Goal Brasil (via Nottingham Forest News), the Reds have made contact with Sampaoli's representatives ahead of his potential appointment in the near future. Flamengo are also believed to be in the picture for his services as they search for a new head coach of their own.

The 63-year-old has a highly impressive CV throughout his managerial career, taking charge of the Argentina national team as well as enjoying spells at the likes of Sevilla and Marseille. He also guided Chile to Copa America glory back in 2015 and won three league titles with Club Universidad de Chile.

For now, it is pleasing to see Forest sticking with Cooper, with the 43-year-old still having credit in the bank after inspiring their journey back into the Premier League in the first place. That being said, wins simply have to start arriving in the next few matches or he will need to be moved on.

In Sampaoli, Forest would be bringing in a manager with so much experience - not to mention a winning mentality - so he jumps out as a frontrunner to come in should that decision have to be made.

Hopefully, Cooper is able to turn things around, starting with what would be an enormous victory over United - and although he remains very popular among the Forest fanbase, football is a ruthless business and the Reds can't afford to keep losing matches without making a major change of some kind.