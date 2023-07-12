Nottingham Forest are now considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa, and they have already held initial talks over a potential deal, according to a recent report from The Telegraph.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Steve Cooper is still keen to bolster his squad with a new goalkeeper, recently launching a bid for Braga shot-stopper Matheus, however the £6m bid was immediately knocked back, with the Portuguese side set to hold out for more money.

Dean Henderson has been a target for quite some time, with Cooper keen to bring the Manchester United goalkeeper in on a permanent deal, and the Red Devils could now be willing to sell the Englishman, as they close in on a deal for Inter Milan's Andre Onana.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Forest are locked in talks with Man United over a move for Henderson, who is their number one target, with the 26-year-old now poised to move to the City Ground on a long-term deal.

However, Cooper does not want to stop there, with the manager keen on signing two new goalkeepers, and the report also mentions that initial talks have been held with Wolves over a deal for Sa.

The Old Gold are willing to let the Portuguese shot-stopper leave this summer, with the Tricky Trees now stepping up their pursuit of a goalkeeper, as injuries to Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath mean that the inexperienced George Shelvey is their only option between the sticks heading into pre-season.

Hennessey is expected to miss the start of the season due to a knee injury sustained on international duty with Wales, and Henderson may also miss some games at the beginning of the campaign, meaning it is crucial to sign another new goalkeeper.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Jose Sa?

With Wolves willing to sanction the 30-year-old's departure, the door is open for Forest to do a deal, and he could be a very good back-up option for the Reds, considering he has a great deal of experience in the Premier League.

The Wolves 'keeper has made 73 appearances in the top flight, including 36 last season, and he was hailed by former teammate Ruben Neves, who lauded him as "fantastic" after Wolves ran out 1-0 winners against Forest at Molineux last October.

On that day, the £25k-per-week earner put in a very solid performance, keeping a clean sheet and preventing 1.31 goals, saving a penalty from Brennan Johnson late in the second half.

The 6 foot 4 colossus also ranks in the 89th percentile for his crosses stopped percentage per 90 over the past year, while Henderson places in just the 72nd, with Sa also recording a better save percentage over the same timeframe.

As such, although Henderson is Forest's priority target, there are indications that Sa could push for a starting spot next season, should the England international go through a bad patch of form, and it is exciting news that Forest have held talks over a move.