Nottingham Forest are interested in signing a new Premier League player late in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim.

Have Nottingham Forest had a good summer?

The Reds have had a productive few months since retaining their top-flight status last season, bringing in a number of players to improve the squad in 2023/24 and beyond.

Anthony Elanga is an exciting signing from Manchester United, who Forest lost narrowly 3-2 away to on Saturday afternoon, while Chris Wood has also made his loan permanent to provide more firepower in the attacking third, netting the winner in the recent 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has arrived from Arsenal, in order to ease their problems between the sticks in terms of options, but their business may not be done in that area of the pitch yet.

One player who has been linked with a move to Forest this summer is Wolves stopper Jose Sa, who has been an excellent signing for them since arriving from Olympiacos back in 2021, arguably standing out as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Reds' pursuits of the Portuguese - one that suggests he could change clubs before the summer is done.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Jose Sa?

According to Football Insider, Forest could still look to sign Sa between now and the end of the current transfer window, as they look to seal an important piece of business between the sticks:

"Nottingham Forest are plotting a late-window move for Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, sources have told Football Insider. Forest remain in the market for a second goalkeeper signing after landing Matt Turner from Arsenal earlier this month.

"Long-term target Dean Henderson is close to joining Crystal Palace and it means Steve Cooper’s side will turn to alternative options on their shortlist in the final days of the window.

"One of those is Sa, who is the established Wolves number one and has three years remaining on his contract."

Sa may arguably not be in the best form of his Wolves career currently, having conceded four goals at home to Brighton last weekend in a 4-1 defeat, however, he bounced back with an outstanding display on Saturday against Everton with a 9.7/10 SofaScore rating, so he could be a great option to come in and battle with Turner for regular playing time at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old has now made 79 appearances for Wanderers since coming in, keeping 24 clean sheets in that time, not to mention being described as "outstanding" by Wolves legend Andy Thompson. He has been praised as a great signing by Gary Neville, too, showing that he is a player with plenty of admirers.

To sign Sa from one of their rivals could be a real coup by Forest, and he would arguably come straight in as the first goalkeeper at the club, although Turner would provide healthy competition and would clearly fight hard to keep his place.

It may be seen as a statement signing by the Reds, not to mention acting as a blow to one of the sides battling to avoid relegation alongside Steve Cooper's team.