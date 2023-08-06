Nottingham Forest are now in concrete negotiations over a shock move for OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who is open to a return to the Premier League this summer, according to reports.

Who are Nottingham Forest signing this summer?

Back in June, it was reported that Forest were targeting Dean Henderson as a priority signing this summer, with the club pushing hard to bring him in on a permanent basis, but it has proven difficult to get a deal for the Manchester United goalkeeper over the line.

Football Insider reports that Henderson's move to the City Ground is now in jeopardy, with his injury being named as the latest reason for the hold-up, although discussions are still ongoing with United over an initial £15m fee, which could rise to £20m including add-ons.

In terms of goalkeepers, the Reds only have Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath on the books ahead of their Premier League opener against Arsenal next weekend, with time now running out to bring in a first-choice 'keeper ahead of the new season.

With negotiations over Henderson proving to be difficult, Steve Cooper could now choose to turn his attentions elsewhere, and The Nottingham Post report Forest have now made offers for New England Revolution's Djorde Petrovic and Arsenal's Matt Turner.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that it is now a "matter of time" before Turner completes his move to the City Ground, but with Cooper weighing up whether to sign two goalkeepers, there could be another new arrival.

The Nottingham Post share a report from Denmark which states Forest are in "concrete negotiations" over a move for Schmeichel, with Sky Sports detailing he is open to a return to the Premier League this summer.

Last summer, the Danish shot-stopper unexpectedly left Leicester City, joining Nice in a £1m deal. However, he could now be on his way back to England, potentially joining the Tricky Trees, in what would surely be a shock move so soon after departing the Premier League.

How good is Kasper Schmeichel?

Upon leaving Leicester last summer, the Denmark international was lauded as "fantastic" by journalist Ben Jacobs, who also praised him for the influence he had in the dressing room at the King Power Stadium.

Pundit Micah Richards was left mystified by the Foxes' decision to sell their "leader" and "rock at the back" last summer, which could well have played a big part in their relegation from the Premier League.

Although he is now 36 years old, the Nice 'keeper could still be a solid acquisition for the Reds, given the level of some of his performances since completing his move to Ligue 1.

Over the past year, the veteran goalkeeper ranks in the 91st percentile for his save percentage per 90, when compared to players in the top five leagues, indicating that he still has a lot left to give.

Given the widespread praise he has received for his influence on and off the pitch, the £65k-per-week shot-stopper may be a worthwhile signing for Forest, but Henderson should remain their priority target.

At 26 years old, the Man United ace is ten years Schmeichel's junior, and so he is much more likely to make a long-term impact at the City Ground.