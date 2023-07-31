Nottingham Forest are interested in potentially signing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner during the summer transfer window, as they look to fill the current void between the sticks.

How much does Matt Turner earn?

The £35,000-a-week-earning American is currently at the Emirates after joining from MLS side New England Revolution last summer, coming in a backup option to Aaron Ramsdale.

While Turner didn't make any appearances in the Premier League in 2022/23, he did start five times in the Europa League, as well as appearing twice in the FA Cup, during a campaign that threatened to be great for the Gunners. There was also the small matter of four outings at the 2022 World Cup, including against England in the group stage.

The 29-year-old is going to continue finding it hard to oust Ramsdale at Arsenal moving forward, with the England international easily the first choice in north London, so it could be that a move elsewhere appeals to him, in order to enjoy more regular football.

With Forest looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer, it looks as though Turner could possibly be an option to come in before the new season gets underway.

Arsenal and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner

Could Nottingham Forest sign Matt Turner?

According to The Athletic, Forest are eyeing Turner as a potential signing this summer, as they look to acquire the services of a new man between the sticks:

It's added that both Arsenal and Forest are in "dialogue" over a move.

"Arsenal’s existing alternative goalkeeper, Matt Turner, is being considered by Nottingham Forest as one of two planned goalkeeping additions.

"Although there is distance between the clubs’ valuations of the 29-year-old United States international and no guarantee a move will happen, Arsenal know Forest are looking at Turner and dialogue continues."

Turner could be an interesting signing by Forest this summer, with the 32-cap USA international an experienced head at this point in his career. His year at Arsenal would stand him in good stead, having got used to the England game, and he could jump at the opportunity to start week in, week out.

Admittedly, there would potentially be some concerns over whether he is good enough to be starting for a Premier League team, having never played in a top European league until being backup with the Gunners, so someone like Dean Henderson could still be the better option, should he return to the City Ground for a second loan move, or preferably a permanent switch.

That being said, bringing in a couple of 'keepers wouldn't be a bad thing, as the report alludes to, so Turner could be a good signing either way.

His time at Arsenal will no doubt have seen picking a winning mentality of some kind, given how relentless some of their form was last season, and at 29, he could still have another decade ahead of him at this level, with so many 'keepers now able to playing until they are around 40 years of age.

Whatever happens, some swift goalkeeping business needs to be done at Forest in the next few weeks, with the Premier League opener away to Arsenal on August 12th edging closer all the time.