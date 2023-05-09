Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Sporting CP winger Nuno Santos in the summer, according to recent reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Nottingham Forest transfer news?

Forest put themselves in a very strong position to avoid relegation from the Premier League with a 4-3 victory against Southampton last night, and while their work is not done, they can tentatively start to look at potential summer signings.

Having scored just 34 league goals this season, Steve Cooper is running the rule over some attacking targets, and the Reds are said to be in the race for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia, who is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

The Tricky Trees may find it difficult to keep hold of Brennan Johnson this summer, given that Manchester City have scouted the attacker on multiple occasions, which may increase the need to make a move for Nuno Santos, who they have now been linked with.

According to a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Forest are in the running to sign the Sporting CP star, alongside a number of other clubs, including Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as OGC Nice and Frankfurt.

The winger has a €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract, although the report stresses Sporting are aware they cannot command a fee in that region, and they will instead seek €15m (£13m) to sanction his departure.

For now, the Reds are more concerned with staying in the Premier League, but a move looks like it could be on the cards at the end of the season, should they avoid relegation.

Would Nuno Santos be a good signing?

Hailed as "immense" by members of the media, the 28-year-old is very impressive on the front foot, ranking in the 98th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, when compared to other midfielders.

The dynamo's playmaking abilities are also exhibited by the fact he ranks in the 90th percentile for assists in the same time period, and in the 88th for shot-creating actions, which displays his aptitude for setting up his teammates in promising areas.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 7.35, the £13k-per-week winger is Sporting's third-best performing player in the league this season, while he also held his nerve in the Europa League against Arsenal, firing home the winning penalty in the round of 16.

Nuno Santos would be an excellent acquisition for Nottingham Forest, and they should undoubtedly launch a move as soon as their Premier League safety is confirmed.