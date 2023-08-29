Highlights Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer to sign goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, indicating their strong interest in securing him for the team.

Nottingham Forest have seen Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as a key target in the summer transfer window and now a new update could excite supporters.

Do Nottingham Forest want to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos?

The Reds have enjoyed a solid start to their Premier League season, as they look to build on retaining their top-flight status last time around, in what was their first year back in the division.

Two defeats to Arsenal and Manchester United may have been disappointing, but they were both one-goal losses where they made a good account of themselves, while the late 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United was a positive night at the office earlier this month.

While Forest look well-equipped to once again compete well in the Premier League in 2023/24, some more signings could arguably do with arriving before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

A new goalkeeper seems to be at the top of their list of priorities, even though Matt Turner has already arrived from Arsenal, and Vlachodimos has emerged as a primary target in that position. The 29-year-old is currently plying his trade at Benfica, who he started 34 Primeira Liga games for last season, also appearing 10 times in the Champions League.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Forest's chase for the 33-cap Greece international - one that has now seen some significant progress made.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Odysseas Vlachodimos?

According to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Forest have officially submitted an offer to sign Vlachodimos this summer, as the Reds look to seal a deal sooner rather than later:

"EXCL: Nottingham Forest submit formal bid for Odisseas Vlachodimos, package close to €9m fee — it’s the first official bid from Forest. Benfica want more to make it happen but talks continue. Vlachodimos, Man Utd 2nd option as backup GK after priority Bayindir."

Vlachodimos could be the ideal summer addition for Forest between now and the end of the window, possessing a huge amount of experience at a high level in Europe, as highlighted by regular playing time in the Champions League over the years.

He could come straight in and rival Turner between the sticks with Jurgen Klopp once praising him as the "best player" on the pitch when Benfica came up against his Liverpool side.

At 29, Vlachodimos appears to be at the peak of his powers, especially for a goalkeeper, with players in that position capable of being in their prime well into their 30s in the modern game.

Realistically, Forest will have matches this season when they are under big spells of pressure, and for them to get through those periods as best as possible, they need a proven figure between the sticks who can make key saves, make the defence feel safe and generally enjoy a big influence week in, week out, just like Keylor Navas did during his loan spell.

Vlachodimos looks like he could be the man to do exactly that, given his pedigree, so the Reds appear to be doing all they can to ensure that they get a deal over the line in the new few days.