Highlights Nottingham Forest have been busy in the transfer market, signing several players before deadline day and spending around £46m.

They have secured a season-long loan deal for Nuno Tavares from Arsenal and are expected to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nicolas Dominguez.

Another player is also set to join Forest, with a deal agreed and the target en-route to the UK.

Nottingham Forest are now set to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica, with reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano sharing a deadline day update.

Who are Nottingham Forest signing today?

The Reds and Steve Cooper have really stepped up their transfer activity in the final days of the window, with a number of players set to join in the final hours of the window.

Prior to deadline day, Forest had brought in Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Murillo, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos and Gonzalo Montiel. Those signings ranged from permanent deals, free transfers and loan moves, with Forest spending around £46m.

In the last few hours, a move for Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares has been announced by those at The City Ground, with the left-back joining on a season-long loan.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be the next through the door on Friday, whereas Bologna defensive midfielder Nicolas Dominguez is also set to undergo a medical at the Midlands club in a deal that will see Remo Freuler head in the other direction on loan with an option to buy.

Forest won’t stop there, though, and by the looks of things, Vlachodimos is also on course to arrive. Romano took to X in the last few hours to share what he’s heard on Vlachodimos and a move to Forest. The transfer expert said that a deal has been agreed, with the goalkeeper on his way to the UK.

“EXCL: Odysseas Vlachodimos to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Deal agreed with Benfica right now, it’s all sealed between clubs.

“Player now travelling to the UK for medical tests later today. New goalkeeper for Forest.”

Who is Odysseas Vlachodimos?

Vlachodimos, who has a £51m release clause in his Benfica contract, is 29 years of age and has been on the books with the Portuguese giants since 2018.

A 33-cap Greece international, Vlachodimos began his career in Germany coming through the ranks at Stuttgart and made just three senior appearances for the club before moving to Panathinaikos.

He turned out on 63 occasions for the Greek outfit, keeping 34 clean sheets and then made the move to Benfica. Since then, Vlachodimos has gone on to make more than 200 appearances for his current employers, regularly featuring in the Champions League.

However, he admitted earlier this summer that he wants to move, saying:

"I'm ready to move on. It's something I want now. I established myself, won titles, experienced great successes, played in the Champions League and the Europa League. Benfica gave me a lot, it helped to develop me, but I think that the conditions are met to take the next step."

It looks as if he will get his wish, and it’ll be interesting to see who Cooper’s number one will be between Turner and Vlachodimos as the season goes on.