Nottingham Forest have made a move to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares, with Fabrizio Romano sharing whether or not a transfer could be permanent.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Nuno Tavares?

The Reds have been relatively quiet this summer in the transfer market compared to 12 months ago, with just four deals completed so far ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Chris Wood saw his loan move become permanent from Newcastle United, whereas Anthony Elanga has completed a move from Manchester United. Goalkeeper Matt Turner arrived from Arsenal and Ola Aina on a free transfer from Torino, but it looks as if Steve Cooper wants further additions ver the coming weeks, recently saying:

“I have to trust the club to crack on with the work. My work is to work with the team every day, come in every day and try to get the best out of them. That’s why, at half-time, I was telling them, ‘come on, guys, you can do better than this’.

“If we are able to add, great. If not, we’ll carry on. But in my opinion, we do need to add.”

It looks as if a new left-back appears to be of interest to those at the City Ground, with news on Arsenal defender Tavares emerging.

Romano took to X in the last 48 hours to share what he’s heard on Forest and a potential move for Tavares. The transfer expert claimed that the Reds have submitted a formal proposal to sign the full-back on a permanent basis, with talks ongoing with the player’s representatives.

“Nottingham Forest submit formal proposal to sign Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares on permanent deal. Forest trying top signing as new fullback as negotiations are still ongoing also on player side. Deal on.”

Who is Nuno Tavares?

Tavares is 23 years of age and is primarily a left-back who can also turn out as a right-back or a left-midfielder when required.

He made the move to the Emirates from Benfica back in 2021 but struggled during his first year in north London and was even replaced in the first half of an FA Cup clash at the City Ground following a poor display, reacting angrily to the decision.

However, he went on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille last season and appeared to impress, resulting in his Transfermarkt valuation increasing to a career-high €18m.

Tavares made 39 appearances in all competitions for Marseille, with manager Igor Tudor hailing him as a player with “outstanding” running ability who could turn out for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City.

“Nuno’s still a young player but he has fantastic physical capabilities. He’s got an outstanding ability to run. He could play at Real, at Barcelona, at Man City… he still needs to grow and progress, we talk a lot to him.”

The full-back already has a year of experience in England with Arsenal, so could prove to be a shrewd signing if he is able to continue his form from France, and by the looks of things, a move is one to watch over the coming days.