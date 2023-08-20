Nottingham Forest are seen as potential suitors for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson in the summer transfer window and have seemingly made a new offer to sign the player.

Do Nottingham Forest want to sign Victor Nelsson?

The Reds enjoyed a good first season back in the Premier League last time around, finishing 16th in the table, and the aim now is for them to kick on in 2023/24 and not go backwards.

Friday night's late 2-1 victory at home to Sheffield United was a massive result, and while things look positive on the pitch at the moment, it is also important that some new faces still arrive between now and the end of the current transfer window, as the squad keeps improving.

One player who has been seen as a strong option to come in is Nelsson, who has been an impressive performer for Galatasaray for some time now, having joined from FC Copenhagen back in 2021. He has made 85 appearances for the Turkish giants to date, winning the Super Lig title last season.

He has also won 10 caps for Denmark at international level, appearing once at the 2022 World Cup, and it could be that he looks to move away from his current club this summer, even though his current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

What's the latest on Victor Nelsson to Nottingham Forest?

According to Takvim [via Sport Witness], Galatasaray have rejected a bid for Nelsson from Forest worth an offer of €18m plus €4m in bonuses and are demanding that they make a higher offer for his services.

In fact, the Reds have done just that, upping the amount by €1m (£855,000), although it isn't specified if that has been added to the previous bid or to bonuses. That being said, Galatasaray are still unconvinced that the offer for the 24-year-old is big enough, so they could hold out for more money before allowing him to leave. He has a €25m (£21.3m) release clause in his current contract,

Forest are doing admirably under Steve Cooper, but they could definitely do with shoring things up defensively, having conceded a sizeable 68 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last season.

In Nelsson, the Reds could have an ideal option to bring in and further strengthen them moving forward, given his reputation as an established international football who has tasted title glory at club level. At 24, the Dane is also still relatively young, especially for a centre-back, so Forest would hopefully be signing him for many years, rather than bringing him in as a quick fix.

The fact that Tottenham have reportedly been interested in signing Nelsson this summer could act as a potential blow, however, considering they are chasing European football this season and are in a good place under Ange Postecoglou, following their 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Nelsson would likely come straight in as a regular starter for Forest, though, which may not be the case in north London, something which could hopefully persuade him to head to the City Ground, having been hailed as a "great athlete" by journalist Resit Omer Kukner recently, who has said he is a "Danish lion".