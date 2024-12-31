Nottingham Forest are prepared to make a move for an "exceptional" £25m player if he becomes available this winter, according to a report.

Forest flying high

Forest's first half of the Premier League season has surpassed all expectations, with the prospect of Champions League football slowly becoming a real possibility, if they are able to perform at a similar level in the second half of the campaign.

There is no telling when an opportunity like this will arise again, so it could be vital for Nuno Espirito Santo to seize the moment and strengthen his squad this January, to give his side the best possible chance of achieving the unthinkable.

With the transfer window set to open tomorrow, the Tricky Trees have a number of targets in mind, including Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, with an offer of €20m (£16.6m) potentially on the way soon.

A new left midfielder is also of interest to Nuno, with Forest now racing to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague this winter, although there will be competition from Premier League rivals Brentford.

Nottingham Forest's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (a) January 6th Liverpool (h) January 14th Southampton (h) January 19th AFC Bournemouth (a) January 25th Brighton & Hove Albion (h) February 1st

There are now signs that Nuno may also be keen to strengthen in the middle of the park, with a report from The Daily Mail detailing that Nottingham Forest would be prepared to make a move for Manchester City's James McAtee this January.

A number of clubs have taken a keen interest in McAtee, including Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, so there is set to be stiff competition for his signature if he becomes available. The £25m-rated midfielder's future at the Etihad Stadium remains in doubt as he has found it difficult to get game time this season, despite Man City's struggles.

It is believed that the 22-year-old has informed City he wants to leave the club, potentially opening the door for a move to the City Ground, should Pep Guardiola be willing to sanction his departure.

McAtee needs to move

The Englishman needs to move if he is to fulfill his lofty potential, as he has found minutes especially hard to come by this season, making just three appearances in the Premier League. During his time on loan at Sheffield United, the attacking midfielder was lauded by journalist Ryan Taylor.

However, the Salford-born ace has simply not been given the opportunity to show what he can do in a City shirt, so a January transfer may be necessary for the good of his career.

A move to Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest could therefore be a very attractive proposition for the City academy graduate, especially considering his current club are by no means guaranteed to be in the competition next season.

McAtee already has some Premier League experience, picking up three goals and three assists in the competition for Sheffield United last season, and he could really kick on at the City Ground.