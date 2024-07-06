Nottingham Forest have made contact with an in-demand new striker over a summer move to the club, according to a recent transfer update.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nuno Espirito Santo came in and ensured that the Reds retained their Premier League status last season, but the key now is for them to push and ensure that more positive times lie ahead in the top flight. Amid points deduction woes, it was a campaign to forget at the City Ground, but new signings will hopefully come in and take the team forward.

Elliot Anderson has already completed a move to Forest, arriving from Newcastle United, and he spoke of his happiness at his switch to the Midlands, saying: I’m buzzing. I think it’s a massive club with big history and I can’t wait to get started. It’s the club and the city. I’ve always been very fond of Nottingham Forest and I think it’s a great place to display what I can do and go onto try and help my career."

Meanwhile, the signing of Carlos Miguel appears to be close for Forest, with the Corinthians goalkeeper coming in as the club's newest signing after Anderson. The 25-year-old Brazilian is likely to be looked at as an upgrade on Matt Turner, who struggled to impress between the sticks last season, receiving plenty of criticism in the process.

The hope is that this is just the start of Forest's incoming business, even though transfer activity will have to be limited in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP), and another name has now been thrown into the hat.

Nottingham Forest want to sign "incredible" free agent

A new report from Football Insider claims that Nottingham Forest have made contact with Kelechi Iheanacho over a summer move to the City Ground, but they "they face competition" for his signature, including from Aston Villa and Leicester, who still want to bring him back.

The 27-year-old is currently a free agent after his £80,000 per week deal with the Foxes expired at the end of last month, following seven years at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho could be such a shrewd summer signing by Forest, having proven himself in the Premier League consistently in the past, scoring 42 goals and chipping in with 25 assists in 196 appearances in the competition. He has also shone for Nigeria, netting 15 times for his country, and there is also the small matter for being praised by Manchester City legend Pep Guardiola.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn't have much space. He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship together so I'm delighted that it's going well lately."

To have Iheanacho as an attacking option for Forest next season can only be a good thing, and him coming in for free could allow the club to match the wages he was earning at Leicester.

Chris Wood was the only player to reach double figures in the league for Forest last season, netting on 14 occasions, but Iheanacho scored on 12 occasions for the Foxes in 2020/21, despite only starting 16 matches, which suggests he could provide much-needed ammunition.