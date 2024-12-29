Hoping to extend an extraordinary season into the second-half of the campaign, Nottingham Forest have reportedly set their sights on their first January arrival in the form of a versatile midfield reinforcement.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground rarely get things wrong on the transfer front these days and have been reaping the rewards as a result, with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga proving to be shrewd acquisitions. They will not want to simply be a flash in the pan, however. Instead, now that they find themselves competing for a place in the Premier League's top four, they'll be desperate to seal shock Champions League qualification.

The January transfer window could yet solidify their attempts to achieve exactly that too. Reports have already mentioned names such as Manfred Ugalde ahead of the winter window in what would see yet another goalscorer join up with Nuno Espirito Santo's free-scoring side.

Perhaps thinking about long-term replacements for the ageing Chris Wood, Ugalde could be an ideal candidate. But before they can focus on the future of their frontline, another potential reinforcement is threatening to steal the headlines.

According to Africa Foot via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are now racing to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague in January. The 20-year-old left midfielder can also play at left-back and at centre-back in a trait that could see Forest kill two birds with one stone when it comes to adding crucial depth to Espirito Santo's side.

Facing competition from Premier League rivals Brentford, it remains to be seen just how much it will take for Forest or, indeed, the Bees to lure Slavia Prague into a sale in either the January transfer window or this coming summer. At such a young age though, Diouf is one to watch no matter who secures his signature in 2025.

"Quick" Diouf could compete with Ola Aina

Whilst Diouf may struggle to instantly earn a place in Espirito Santo's impressive starting side, he would at least provide depth and competition behind Ola Aina at left-back as well as Hudson-Odoi further ahead and behind Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic in central defence should Forest fall short on options in that department.

Just where Diouf's best position is the key question that remains. The numbers would suggest that, even if he is to feature at left-back, Forest would have to expect a modern-day full-back capable of making an attacking impact, given that the 20-year-old has scored six goals and assisted a further three for Slavia Prague so far this season.

An interesting player, it's no surprise that Crystal Palace fan account Eagle-Eyed Football were quick to praise Diouf when those at Selhurst Park were linked to the versatile star in November. Praising Diouf for his "solid" defensive ability, it could now be Forest who benefit the most.