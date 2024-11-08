Hoping to match their recent success on the pitch away from the action, Nottingham Forest are now reportedly racing to sign a World Cup winner who would boost Nuno Espirito Santo's backline.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

To say that Forest have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign would be quite the understatement. The Midlands club sit as high as third and have lost just one game whilst becoming the only Premier League side to defeat Arne Slot's Liverpool so far this season. Nuno is overseeing a sensational rise, with the likes of Chris Wood spearheading such form which doesn't look likely to end anytime soon.

Things could yet get even better for Forest too following the news that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gasper is set to join owner Evangelos Marinakis in his network of clubs. Edu's expertise took Arsenal from a sleeping giant to an awoken beast in pursuit of Premier League glory. And now, Forest could be set to benefit from his genius, starting with a World Cup winner who Marinakis has already signed once before.

According to reports in Spain, Nottingham Forest are now racing to sign Gonzalo Montiel, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground before returning to Sevilla in the summer. It's back in Spain that the right-back has struggled, sparking rumours that he could be heading for the exit door amid the interest of Forest, Everton, Galatasaray and Bologna.

Forest, of course, should hold an advantage in the fact that they know Montiel well and even reportedly had personal terms agreed back in August, only for a move to break down. This time around, they'll be hoping to seal the deal and welcome back their former loanee on a permanent basis in 2025.

"Tremendous" Montiel needs Forest return

Having made just four appearances in all competitions for Sevilla so far this season, it's clear that Montiel needs an exit away from the Spanish club on a permanent basis. And that's where Forest could come in. The Argentine international, who scored the decisive penalty to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup - featured in 19 games for the Midlands club last season and could yet arrive once again to add depth and compete with Alex Moreno down the left-hand side.

Whilst his loan spell wasn't perfect, if Forest are to set their sights on European football then competition for places could prove to be the key. Dubbed a "tremendous replacement" for Serge Aurier by South American football expert Nathan Joyes last summer, Montiel could be at the centre of praise yet again in 2025.

As their excellent run continues on the pitch, acquiring a World Cup winner away from the action would be a fitting move for Forest, to say the least.