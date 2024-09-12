Nottingham Forest face a daunting trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday, and ahead of that game they are being linked with a move for an exciting European player, according to a recent report. It has been a good start to the Premier League season for the Reds as they are unbeaten in their first three league games, with their 11 new signings strengthening the squad significantly.

Nottingham Forest injury news

Saturday’s game against Liverpool represents a difficult afternoon for Forest, as they face a side who have won all three of their league games so far and look to be in very good form, not even conceding a goal. Nuno Espirito Santo will want his players to be at their very best and will hope he has as much of his squad available as possible.

However, the Premier League side didn’t manage to get through the international break without receiving bad news. Defender Willy Boly suffered a calf injury while on international duty with the Ivory Coast, as confirmed by his international manager. Boly didn’t feature in his country’s first game against Zambia, and Emerse Fae has revealed since that the player has suffered a calf injury in training.

Fae told reporters: “Regarding the absence of Willy Boly, I will simply explain to you: he was unfortunately injured in training just before our match against Chad. Examinations revealed a calf injury, and he is therefore unavailable. He returned to the club to recover.”

It is unclear how long the 33-year-old will be out for, but it appears as though he will be unavailable for the Liverpool match and possibly some of the games that follow. While all eyes for Nuno are on Anfield however, it appears the club's recruiting department are getting a head start on their 2025 business.

Nottingham Forest ready to pay £13 million release clause for 19 y/o

According to El Periodico, relayed by Nottingham Forest News, Forest want to sign young forward Adrian Liso in January and are ready to pay the £13 million release clause. His club, Real Zaragoza, would even give in and welcome the approach, seemingly hoping to turn some profit from a promising academy talent.

Forest are keen on striking a deal in the upcoming January transfer window and it is claimed that Zaragoza are “buzzing” about the are interest, although they also face competition from La Liga side Getafe so Zaragoza may be wishing for a bidding war.

Adrian Liso's Real Zaragoza stats Apps 16 Goals 2 Assists 1

The 19-year-old winger came through the academy at the Spanish side and, so far, he has played more games for the academy than he has for the first team. Liso, who can operate on the left or up front, has scored three goals in 26 appearances for Zaragoza’s second team. He would of course be a risky signing for Forest, as he is only 19 and has yet to establish himself at senior level, but the scouting department are clearly impressed by what they've seen so far.