Looking to push on in a shock Premier League title race, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly received the approval of owner Evangelos Marinakis to sign a South American target.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

For the first time in a long time, Nottingham Forest aren't in a desperate position to sign players in the January transfer window. They're anything but. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are simply flying and remain the only side to have taken four points away off Arne Slot's Liverpool side, who they were on course to complete a double against before Diogo Jota had his say.

Still just six points behind leaders Liverpool - who have one game in hand - Forest remain in dreamland and also on course to make a stunning return to Europe's biggest stage come May.

In such a position, the Midlands club could put their pending European status to good use as early as the January transfer window welcome an in-demand midfielder.

According to Premier League Brasil as relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have now received internal approval to sign Richard Rios, who reportedly has a release clause worth a hefty €100m (£84m) at Brazilian side Palmeiras.

Whilst those at the City Ground don't see the urgent need to sign the midfielder, there's no denying just how impressive it would be if they managed to fend off interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur to secure his signature at some stage this year.

Rios, meanwhile, is a player who is more than ready to make the step towards the biggest stage that Europe has to offer in 2025, with his club expected to accept a much lower figure than his enormous release clause.

"Intelligent" Rios is Premier League-ready

There's a reason why Rios is a wanted man across the Premier League and Nottingham Forest will be hoping to see that very reason for themselves in the near future. The defensive midfielder would sit in front of fellow South American Murillo to screen Forest's backline next to Ryan Yates or Elliot Anderson and potentially help take Nuno's side up yet another level.

Praised for his "intelligent" tackling by South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Rios may not come cheap but he could prove to be worth every penny if those at the City Ground make their move.

Securing Champions League football would undoubtedly be the key to convincing the Colombian to complete his move, but Nottingham Forest don't look like slowing down anytime soon in pursuit of exactly that under Espirito Santo this season.