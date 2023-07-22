Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga, according to a key update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Anthony Elanga earn?

The 21-year-old has been at United since 2014, arriving as a child in the youth team and working his way into the senior setup, making 55 appearances to date, not to mention scoring and assisting four times apiece along the way.

Elanga has found it difficult to see earn regular football under Erik ten Hag, however, with other attacking players generally preferred to him, from Marcus Rashford to Antony.

Last season, only five starts came his way in the Premier League, as well as just one in the Europa League, and it looks increasingly as though he isn't seen as part of the manager's future plans at Old Trafford.

It has become clear that a move away this summer looks highly likely and Forest have now emerged as the frontrunners to snap him up before the new season gets underway. Now, a new update has emerged regarding his future that further suggests the £5,000-a-week attacker could be heading to the City Ground in the very near future.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Anthony Elanga?

Taking to Twitter, Romano provided a big update on Forest's pursuit of Elanga this summer, saying that the move is now nearing completion:

"Negotiations advancing for Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest - it’d be permanent deal."

Elanga could be a really shrewd signing by Forest this summer, coming in as someone who has proven himself at a high level. Granted, things ultimately haven't panned out the way he would have hoped at United in terms of being a regular, but he has still picked up some invaluable experience and played his part in some of the club's success.

The 12-cap Sweden international is someone who could flourish as one of the main men at a club rather than simply being a cog in the machine, and there is every chance that he becomes one of the first names on the teamsheet at Forest.

At just 21, Elanga still has a vast chunk of his career ahead of him, and while he would arrive as an important figure from the off, he could mature into an even more formidable prospect over time. The fact that he has impressed Roy Keane recently speaks volumes, with the legendary former midfielder saying:

"I like the fact he likes to run in behind. I love that desire. You stretch teams, it’s very simple and very effective, you have to do it at the right times. When they are sprinting behind, you cause all sorts of problems, especially if you mix your game up, which he does well."

To receive praise from someone like Keane says a lot about Elanga's potential - the ex-Forest man isn't exactly one to dish out compliments left, right and centre - and further highlights why he could be such a good signing for the Reds, coming in and immediately bolstering their wide attacking options in the process.