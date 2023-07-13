Nottingham Forest have tabled an offer for PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to an update from reliable journalist Daniel Taylor.

Who is Ibrahim Sangare?

The £35,000-a-week midfielder was an important player for PSV last season, sitting in front of the defence and doing a disciplined job at the base of midfield. He started 26 of his side's Eredivisie matches, not to mention appearing in another six Europa League games, and scored seven goals in all competitions, showing that he is more than just a defence-minded player in his position.

Sangare is currently contracted to PSV until the summer of 2027, which does put the Dutch giants in a strong bargaining position when it comes to other clubs potentially showing an interest in this current transfer window. It means they don't have to worry about losing him for a cut-price amount any time soon, instead demanding big money for a prized asset at the club.

With Forest looking to enjoy another busy summer, and reports suggesting that as many as six new faces could arrive at the City Ground, it looks as though the 25-year-old is emerging as a strong target, having been linked with a move in the past.

Could Ibrahim Sangare be off to Nottingham Forest?

Writing on Twitter, The Athletic's Taylor claimed that Forest have now made an offer for Sangare ahead of a potential summer move, having long been interested in signing him:

"Nottingham Forest have followed up their long-standing interest in Ibrahim Sangare by making offer for the PSV Eindhoven midfielder. #NFFC first targeted the Ivory Coast international last summer. He is back on their list - but other clubs keen too."

The report goes on to add that "Sangare is an ambitious target for Forest, who have wanted to sign a midfielder with a physical presence since earning promotion to the Premier League last year", and that the Reds "have now registered their firm interest in the Ivory Coast international after making it a priority to improve their central midfield options".

Sangare could be a great signing by Forest this summer, adding quality and legs in the middle of the park that could help take the up a gear in 2022/23.