Nottingham Forest are interested in bringing Keylor Navas back to the club during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

How much does Keylor Navas get paid?

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a stellar playing career, arguably spending his best years at Real Madrid, where he won three Champions League titles in a row in 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18, as well as one La Liga crown, followed by two Ligue 1 successes with PSG. There is also the small matter of winning 110 caps for Costa Rica at international level, making him a legendary figure for his country down the years.

Navas, who earns £198,000 per week at Paris Saint-Germain currently, joined Forest on loan during the January transfer window, as the Reds aimed to make up for the loss of Dean Henderson, who was missing through injury. He played an important role in Steve Cooper side's securing their Premier League safety, making 17 starts in the competition and being handed two Man of the Match awards by WhoScored.

The veteran goalkeeper's stay at the City Ground was only a temporary one, however, and he returned to PSG once the 2022/23 season came to its conclusion. It could be that a return to the club is not out of the question, though, following a new update regarding his future.

Could Keylor Navas make Nottingham Forest return?

According to L'Equipe [via Nottingham Forest News], Forest are keen on potentially bringing Navas back to the club this summer, such was the impact that he made during his short stay in the Midlands earlier in the year.

Whether another loan move or a permanent switch is in the offing remains to be seen, but PSG don't see him as a key player, considering Italy No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma is their first-choice starter between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

This is certainly a move that could go down well with Forest supporters, considering what a popular figure Navas was during the second half of last season, as he used his experience, character and quality and help play a part in the Reds avoiding a swift return to the Championship.

The winning mentality that he possesses from his time at Madrid is priceless for younger players, helping them build belief in themselves and the process - teammate Neco Williams hailed him as a "massive" player last season, showing how highly he is thought of by his colleagues.

Granted, it could be argued that a younger 'keeper also needs to come and be long-term first-choice, whether that be Henderson, Jose Sa or someone else, but bringing Navas back on loan feels like a shrewd decision, allowing him to be a key squad player for another season at the City Ground.

The wage situation is certainly a possible issue, especially if he was coming in as a squad option rather than a guaranteed starter, but if Cooper believes it makes sense to bring Navas back, it is a move that should be supported by those high up at the club ahead of the new Premier League season, as Forest look to improve on last season's 16th-place finish.