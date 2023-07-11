Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in six new players before the end of the summer transfer window, according to an encouraging new report.

Who have Nottingham Forest signed this summer?

The Reds enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League last season, even though it looked as though relegation was potentially on the cards at times. In the end, they finished 16th in the table, which was a very respectable effort in their first year back in the top flight.

The key now is to ensure that Forest don't rest on their laurels and undergo a quiet summer, suddenly finding themselves firmly in the relegation mire early in the new campaign, with pressure immediately put on Steve Cooper and his players if that were to happen.

There has been little business on show at the City Ground so far this summer, but there is clearly still plenty of time for that to change, with the end of the transfer window not arriving until the end of August and players only recently returning from their holidays.

A new update has now emerged regarding Forest's potential transfer business, though, and it is likely to be one that is met with positivity from the majority of the supporters.

Are Nottingham Forest set to sign six new players?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Forest are eyeing up as many as six new signings in the coming weeks, although others will have to leave for that happen:

"Nottingham Forest could add six new signings this summer, sources have told Football Insider. Whilst fans shouldn’t expect to see a similar influx of players as last year, Forest are still set to add to their current squad.

"On Monday (10 July), Football Insider revealed that Jonjo Shelvey, Emmanuel Dennis and Remo Freuler could depart the City Ground this summer.

"Forest are in search of reinforcements for the 2023-24 season in an attempt to survive in the Premier League for another year."

This is exactly what Forest fans will want to hear, especially considering how low-key the summer has been to date compared to last year, when so many new faces made the move to the City Ground in what proved to be a relentless and almost too-busy window.

It is clear that signings are needed, in order for Cooper's men to improve on last season's efforts and become an even more established Premier League team again, and this news suggests that they will look to ensure that happens sooner rather than later.

Getting rid of some players is also vital, in terms of cleaning up the squad, getting players off the wage bill and generating more transfer funds, and the club should be trusted to nail their business.

It has to be a case of strengthening the squad all over the pitch, bringing in competition for the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack, for example, who scored 18 league goals between them last season, but could do with more attacking assistance at times.

Similarly, Morgan Gibbs-White can't be so heavily relied on in midfield, in terms of creativity, with the Englishman assisting eight times in the league in 2022/23 - nearly three times the amount of any other player, so it'll be interesting to see where the Reds strengthen.