Nottingham Forest are thought to be interested in a move for KRC Genk attacker Mike Tresor this summer, 90min report.

What’s the latest on Tresor and Forest?

Tresor is 23 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also turn out as a left-winger or as a centre-forward if required. The Belgian made the move to Genk back in 2021 and has enjoyed a successful spell with his current employers, with his Transfermarkt valuation rising from €4m to a career-high €13m.

He has enjoyed a productive year in front of goal during the current campaign, scoring seven times and registering a whopping 18 assists in the Jupiler Pro League, a career-best tally in both departments. His displays have resulted in praise from members of the media of being a ‘very, very strong’ player, whereas scout Alberto Casas has said that Tresor is ‘exploding numerically this season’.

90min reporter Graeme Bailey provided a transfer update regarding Tresor in the last 24 hours, claiming that Forest are one of five Premier League sides keen on securing the Belgian’s services. Forest, alongside Brentford, Brighton, Leicester and Wolves have all watched the player in recent months, with Championship leaders Burnley also keen on signing Tresor.

Would Tresor be a good signing at the City Ground?

You’d expect that Forest will need to remain in the Premier League over the coming months to stand any chance of signing Tresor in the summer, but you can see why Steve Cooper’s side would be interested in bringing him to the City Ground.

Goals have been a problem for Forest this season as they battle relegation, with just three players scoring three or more goals during the current campaign. Brennan Johnson is the only player who has scored more goals than Tresor this season, with the attacking midfielder registering more assists than the entire Forest squad combined.

Therefore, you could make a strong argument that a player like Tresor is required heading into the 2023/24 campaign, so this could be one to keep an eye on, providing things go to plan for Cooper and his side over the next ten games.