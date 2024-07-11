In search of their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest have reportedly reignited their interest in a previous target who's now allowed to leave his current club.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

So far, it's been a fairly productive summer at the City Ground. Elliot Anderson, Marko Stamenic, Eric da Silva Moreira and, most recently, Carlos Miguel have all arrived to hand Nuno Espirito Santo quite the boost ahead of next season. Meanwhile, Forest avoided any profit and sustainability sanctions through the sales of Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate.

Their most recent arrival couldn't hide his delight, telling Forest's official website: "I'm really happy and honoured to represent this club. Just seeing the stadium and feeling the energy within it, I can't wait to be on the pitch to help Nottingham Forest win. My main objective is to become an important member of this team, a giant club in the history of football. I want a place in the museum like the others!"

Forest's summer could yet get even better too. According to Jornal de Noticias, Nottingham Forest have reignited their interest in Florentino Luis and Benfica are now open to selling the midfielder in a deal worth €30m (£25m) this summer. The Midlands club aren't alone in their interest, however, with both Everton and Leicester City also reportedly eyeing moves to sign the 24-year-old.

Those at the City Ground reportedly saw a bid rejected for Luis back in 2023, but should be better placed to launch a move this summer due to Benfica's desire to raise funds through sales this summer. A player who is entering the prime years of his career, Luis could finally make his way to the City Ground.

"Superb" Luis could partner Danilo

Nuno turned to a variety of systems at Forest last season, alternating between a back five and a back four, but the arrival of another defensive midfielder in Luis should help the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss settle on one consistent approach. The Benfica man, for just £25m, could form an ideal partnership with Danilo at the base of Forest's midfield and, in-turn, unlock the likes of Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White even further.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Florentino Luis Danilo Progressive Carries 11 22 Progressive Passes 142 83 Tackles Won 45 18 Ball Recoveries 123 118

What could be key is the balance that Luis and Danilo should offer each other if the former completes a move this summer, with his ability to progress the ball through his passing range matched with the current Forest midfielder's ability to do so by driving with the ball.

Whilst things haven't followed the plan that many would have had in mind at Benfica, Luis is still a player with plenty of potential and plenty to offer. Previously described as "superb" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Forest would be completing yet another solid piece of business.