Nottingham Forest have reignited a target from the January window, if reports are to be believed as we head into the madness of the summer transfer period.

Steve Cooper will hope to strengthen his side during the break ahead of another busy Premier League season, in the hope to push on from near survivors to an established club in the top-division once more.

The latest talent linked with a move to the City Ground is a familiar face to England, and one that could form a strong partnership in the Welshman’s plans.

What’s the latest on Romain Saiss to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by Turkish outlet Sabah Spor this week, Forest are interested in Besiktas defender Romain Saiss.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit are getting closer to reaching the club’s €4m (£3.4m) price tag of the centre-back, with the Moroccan having his ‘mind set’ on a return to England.

Forest were in contact with the Turkish side in January over the availability of the 33-year-old, according to reports.

What could Romain Saiss offer to Nottingham Forest?

Having been lauded as “incredible” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers commander could bring talent as well as a host of experience to Forest’s back line.

The 33-year-old titan made 206 total appearances for Wolves, gaining a heap of Premier League experience and impressing during his stay in England.

Last season, the Morocco star was monstrous at Molineux before making the move to the Super Lig where the colossus has continued to show his worth in central defence.

Despite finding his form towards the end of the season in Istanbul, the Morocco captain is reportedly eyeing a move back to the comforts of the Premier League, where he could prove to be a powerful introduction at the City Ground.

Predominantly lining his central defenders in a back three, Cooper could bolster his defensive ranks by securing the signature of Saiss, who could form a fearsome partnership alongside the talents of Joe Worrall.

The 26-year-old made 21 starts this campaign for the Tricky Trees and could cement himself as one of Cooper’s untouchable defenders in accommodating the arrival of Saiss.

When comparing the duo via FBref, the numbers suggest that due to their opposing strengths in playing at centre-back, the pair could form a strong in-play bond that could higher the level of performance in defence.

The Englishman comes out on top in terms of typical defensive attributes such as tackling and duel winning, averaging 2.14 tackles per 90 to the 33-year-old’s 1.33 in the Premier League last season, as well as winning 61% of his total duels this campaign to Saiss’ 57%, with an average of 3.8 won per game.

However, the experienced defender could provide Worrall with a composed outlet to induce progressive play in the back line, as hinted by his 4.56 progressive passes per 90 to the Nottingham-born gem’s 2.71, via FBref, meaning he could provide a fresh approach at the back.

Having a ball-playing defender is essential in the Premier League, with a lot praised by teams playing out from the back to build wave after wave of attack.

Cooper could, therefore, add another dimension to his defence by placing an colossal individual as savvy on the ball as Saiss to play alongside Worrall.