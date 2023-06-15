Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to turn to the transfer window to make reinforcements this summer, as Steve Cooper prepares for another season in the top-flight.

The Red's left it late to confirm their safety, securing three vital points in the penultimate game week to secure their Premier League status.

With the transfer window officially open, a familiar face to the league has appeared as a potential target at the City Ground.

What’s the latest on Romain Saiss to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by Foot Mercato last week, Nottingham Forest remain interested in Besiktas centre-back Romain Saiss.

Forest held interest in the defender in January, and according to the report are still ‘strongly interested’ in the 33-year-old, facing competition from Everton.

A separate report speculated that a price tag of €5m (£4m) is expected from the Turkish giants for their player.

What could Romain Saiss offer Nottingham Forest?

Having made 110 Premier League appearances, the Moroccan is a centre-back with the program to succeed in the English top-tier already installed.

After six seasons at Wolves, the 6 foot 3 defender opted for change and joined Besiktas and now looks set to be on the move again this summer, with Forest hoping to finally secure his signature.

Once lauded as “impeccable” by former international teammate Medhi Benatia, the 33-year-old has enjoyed an emphatic season illuminated by him captaining his country to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Away from his success with Morocco, the £48k-per-week ace has been a monster in defence for Besiktas, winning an average of 59% of his total duels in the Super Lig, making him a promising addition for Forest.

Despite being 33, Saiss could provide worthy competition for the Reds' current central defensive colossus Moussa Niakhate, should he be able to replicate his form playing in the Premier League last season.

When comparing the statistics of the Moroccan last season to the Senegal international this campaign in the league, the numbers suggest that the veteran could come out on top if presented with a chance to shine at the City Ground.

As per FBref, Saiss averaged 1.93 interceptions and 5.26 clearances per 90 at Molineux, with Niakhate falling slightly short in both areas with an average of 1.47 interceptions and 4.64 clearances per 90 this term.

The Moroccan also came out on top in terms of his ability in the air, winning 2.40 aerials to the Senegalese talent’s 1.47 per 90 via FBref, showing the level of authority he could bring to Cooper’s backline.

Praised for his efficiency in the final third, attributable to his six goals scored that season, Saiss could be a shining light in Forest’s system when it comes to transitioning play, as told by his numbers.

As per FBref, the Moroccan averaged a huge 4.56 progressive passes per 90 in the 2021/22 campaign, incomparable to the 1.16 Niakhate averaged per 90 this term, which suggests that he would be a valuable asset in progressive play from the back.

After failed efforts to sign the star in January, only time will tell if Cooper can try his luck once more and secure the signature of the experienced defender.