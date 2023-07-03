Nottingham Forest are interested in a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Ryan Sessegnon this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Is Ryan Sessegnon leaving Tottenham?

The Premier League’s left-sided midfielder first arrived in N17 back in August 2019 from Fulham but he’s never really been a regular feature, having previously been sent out on a loan to Hoffenheim, and his game time didn’t even improve last season either.

The Cottagers academy graduate was only handed nine top-flight starts across the reigns of both Antonio Conte and Ryan Mason, so despite still having two years remaining on his contract, there’s a chance that he could be on the move this window.

The Telegraph have reported that Ange Postecoglou is looking to permanently offload the 23-year-old as part of a mass clearout as he starts working on creating a new-look squad, and his potential availability seems to have alerted Steve Cooper at The City Ground.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Sessegnon?

According to Nixon in his Patreon report (via Nottingham Forest News), Cooper is “keen” to secure the services of Sessegnon ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Reds are looking to increase their squad size and “fancy” adding the Spurs star, who is “on the radar” of the boss, to their ranks.

The Welsh manager already knows the midfielder having coached him during his time in charge of England’s U17s and it’s claimed that he wants to form a reunion to “help fulfil his potential”.

Forest and Cooper will know that Sessegnon hasn’t been given a fair chance to prove himself at Tottenham hence why he wants to give him the opportunity to start afresh, and there’s no doubt that he would excel once again under the guidance of his former boss should he put pen to paper.

The Champions League participant, who pockets £55k-per-week, last season ranked in the 99th percentile for shots and the 90th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area when his numbers are converted into a "per 90 minutes" basis, so he’s incredibly impressive driving forward towards the final third from the left flank.

Tottenham’s “huge talent”, as lauded by his former Fulham teammate Stefan Johansen, also has the flexibility to operate in all positions down both sides of the pitch whether this be in defence, midfield or attack so he would provide the manager with plenty of versatility.

Finally, Sessegnon shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Steve Cook, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage should they proceed in their pursuit and try to get a deal over the line.