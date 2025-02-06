Looking to put Edu Gaspar's South American links to the test for the first time, Nottingham Forest reportedly have representatives in attendance who could report back on as many as five talents at the U20 Championship in Venezuela.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nottingham Forest were in no position to panic in the January transfer window. Instead, they spent the last month testing the nerve of fellow Premier League sides with reported offers for both Yoane Wissa and Matheus Cunha representing their bold approach.

Of course, both attempts failed but Forest's intentions are clear. They're in no mood to waste the Champions League status that they're on course to earn this season.

Hitting Brighton & Hove Albion for seven last time out, Forest are more confident than ever both on and off the pitch as their shock rise continues under Nuno Espirito Santo. They're not just focused on finishing this season how they started, however. Forest want to ensure that this is no flash in the pan and that they are well and truly back where they belong, setting their sights on future stars.

According to The Boot Room, Nottingham Forest now have scouts in attendance who could report on five future stars at the South American U20 Championship in Venezuela. But who are those five players?

Starting with Agustin Ruberto, the River Plate striker has already scored twice in four games for Argentina and is certainly one to watch alongside talented teammate and winger Ian Subiabre.

Meanwhile, Valentino Acuna as well as Tobias Ramirez and Jaun Gimenez could also be on Forest's list of ones to watch as they continue to impress for Argentina like their aforementioned teammates.

So, as of right now, it seems as case of take your pick for those in the Midlands with a wealth of talent already running the show at the South American U20 Championship.

"Direct" Subiabre is among the standouts

Still just 18 years old, Subiabre has already been one of the standout performers for Argentina at the U20 tournament, scoring two goals in four games which includes the opener in a narrow 2-1 defeat of Chile. Now into the final stage of the tournament, the winger could place a pivotal part alongside several talented teammates.

Earning the praise of Ben Mattinson last month, the analyst and South American football expert described Subiabre as a "very direct dribbler" and a player who is "unpredictable" when one-on-one.

If Nottingham Forest are looking towards the future then turning their attention towards a tournament filled to the brim with excellent talent is certainly the place the start.