Nottingham Forest are among the Premier League clubs to have been keeping a watchful eye on a promising young player, according to a new report.

The Reds were very busy during the summer transfer window, and that has helped them make a strong start to the new Premier League campaign, as they are unbeaten in the opening three games, and they will be looking to extend that when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Premier League side brought in 11 players over the course of the summer, as they try to have a squad that is capable of not only avoiding relegation but pushing toward mid-table security. But Forest’s summer could have been even busier, as they did have their eye on other additions.

Nottingham Forest's summer signings Elliot Anderson Newcastle Morato Benfica Nikola Milenkovic Fiorentina Ramon Sosa CA Talleres David Carmo FC Porto Jota Silva Vit. Guimaraes Marko Stamenic Red Star Calos Miguel Corinthians Eric da Silva Moreira FC St. Pauli James Ward-Prowse West Ham Alex Moreno Aston Villa

One player Forest were said to be keen on was Flamengo striker Pedro, seeing a bid rejected for the player late in the window. The Reds may have now dodged a bullet with that addition, as Pedro has suffered an ACL rupture during a training session on international duty with Brazil. He is now expected to be out of action for many months, and while Forest were keen on signing him, it may be one that they are glad they didn’t get over the line.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that Nottingham Forest are planning new contract talks with Morgan Gibbs-White. Talks between the club and the player are expected to “progress” during the season, and if a new deal was agreed, it would take him to the top of the club’s pay scale.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa were said to have made “tentative” enquiries for the player during the summer, but he has remained at the City Ground, and now talks are expected to accelerate over a new deal.

Nottingham Forest cast eyes over teenage defender

According to Football Scotland, relayed by Inside Futbol, Nottingham Forest have sent scouts to monitor Ayr United’s Dylan Watret. The report states that Forest were among the clubs from the Premier League to watch the right-back in his recent outing against Raith Rovers in the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The 17-year-old came through the academy at Ayr United, while he spent the second half of last season on loan at East Sterling, where he played eight times.

The defender made his debut for Ayr in the 2022/23 season, as he played in the SFA Cup, the Scottish Championship, and the Viaplay Cup. He has followed that up by playing seven times for the Scottish side in this 2024/25 campaign, scoring one goal and recording one assist in three league games.

As well as Forest keeping an eye on Watret, Arsenal are also said to have had scouts at the Scottish club's recent game, while there were also representatives from sides in the Scottish Premiership.