Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy, with updates suggesting that the forward could make the switch to the Premier League this summer.

Steve Cooper is eyeing reinforcements this transfer window, in the bid to build on his side’s form in their return to the top-flight last season, in which they left it late to secure their safety from relegation.

A win against Arsenal on the penultimate match day of the 2022/23 campaign confirmed the Reds’ survival, a result that Cooper would like to replicate on Saturday as the Tricky Trees open the 2023/24 calendar against the Gunners.

What’s the latest on Serhou Guirassy to Nottingham Forest?

As reported by German outlet Kicker (as relayed by Sport Witness), Forest are debating a move for VfB Stuttgart forward Guirassy.

The report claims that the Reds are willing to trigger the 27-year-old’s release clause, which is believed to be in the region of €20m (£17m).

It’s suggested that the French-born striker is keen to make the move to the Premier League, in what could be an exciting acquisition for those at the City Ground.

How good is Serhou Guirassy?

In signing the forward, Forest could land themselves a seasoned goalscorer, with extensive experience playing in Europe’s top leagues.

The Guinea international has netted 79 goals throughout his domestic career, representing clubs at various levels in both France and Germany.

Guirassy could now venture to England, with Cooper eyeing a new goalscorer to assist his side in increasing their hopes of remaining in the top-flight for another season, in a move that could prove fundamental to both player and club.

Forest ended last campaign having scored 38 goals in as many games, displaying the desperate need for further aspirations in the final third.

For Stuttgart, not many were as important to the side as the striker last term, having almost single-handedly confirmed the club’s survival in the Bundesliga relegation play-offs.

The 27-year-old titan netted one goal and registered one assist over the two decisive fixtures, adding to his 11 Bundesliga goals and two scored in the DFB Pokal.

Once hailed as “irreproachable” by former coach at Amiens SC, Luke Elsner, the striker could be a strong signing for the Premier League side, in a move that could give Cooper his answer to fellow captures of forward’s in the league this summer.

Manchester United's new arrival Rasmus Hojlund was sniped by Erik ten Hag’s side for £72m, adding to the prospect of Forest potentially obtaining a player likened to him for just £17m in Guirassy.

As per FBref, the two players were likened based on their statistical output over the past year, suggesting the quality of striker Cooper could integrate into his side.

FBref also reveals the mirrored quality between the two players that could both feature in the Premier League next season, with the Forest target averaging 0.49 non-penalty goals per 90 to the United man's 0.44 in Serie A.

While goals are the best representation to suggest the quality of a forward, the number of shots the duo averaged implement their lively nature in attack, with the Stuttgart star averaging 2.57 shots per 90 to Hojlund’s 2.65 per 90.

It’s clear to see the calibre Cooper could equip at the City Ground this summer for a cut-price, in a deal that could prove to be of huge importance to the club come the end of the 2023/24 campaign.