After getting off to an excellent start on the pitch, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly set their sights on beating some of the Premier League's top clubs in the transfer market.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Nottingham Forest couldn't have asked for a much better start to the Premier League campaign. The Midlands club have lost just one of their first seven Premier League games in a run that includes a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, which remains Arne Slot's only defeat in charge of the Reds.

Related Nuno wants Nottingham Forest to open contract talks with £4m-a-year star Nuno is pushing Nottingham Forest to reward a key player with a new contract.

Sitting 10th and well away from relegation troubles as a result of their form, Forest took points from another top-six side last time out, holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Given that only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Nottingham Forest so far this season, it's clear that Nuno Espirito Santo no longer needs any defensive reinforcements, allowing those at the City Ground to turn their attention towards perfecting his side's frontline. On that front, they've reportedly joined the race to sign a Brazilian star.

According to reports in Spain, Nottingham Forest have now set their sights on signing Igor Jesus ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United in 2025. The Botofogo forward, who joined the Brazilian side from UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli in the summer, could already be on the move again amid interest from the Premier League.

That move won't come cheap, however. Botofogo reportedly value their striker at €35m-40m (£29m-34m) in what would force Forest to once again splash the cash in the transfer market. That said, such a price looks likely to be worth paying given the electric form that Jesus has found himself in throughout the current campaign.

"Great" Jesus could replace Chris Wood

Amid Taiwo Awoniyi's injury concerns in the last season or so, it's Chris Wood who has superbly stepped up to become quite the talisman for Nottingham Forest, but at 32 years old, he won't be at the peak of his powers for much longer. And that's where Jesus could come in and replace the former Burnley man to hand Espirito Santo an attacking lead for years to come.

Dubbed "great" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Jesus scored 24 goals and assisted a further three both in the UAE and Brazil in the 2023/24 campaign and has since followed that up by scoring on his debut for the national team.

With the Premier League potentially beckoning, Jesus could earn the biggest move of his career yet if the likes of Nottingham Forest step up their chase. The Midlands club have, of course, already turned towards Brazil for one reinforcement recently when they welcomed Carlos Miguel from Corinthians to bolster their shot-stopping options during the summer transfer window.