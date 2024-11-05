Nottingham Forest are set to secure the first piece of business under Edu by offering a key figure a new bumper contract, according to a new report. The Reds’ very impressive start to the Premier League season continued over the weekend as they brushed West Ham aside 3-0 to put them in third place, six points off the top spot.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Despite making a great start to the season, losing just one of their opening 10 league games, Nuno Espirito Santo has his eyes on improving his squad when January does arrive. The Reds have begun contract talks with Chris Wood, and they are hoping to wrap that up fairly quickly as the striker’s deal does expire at the end of this campaign.

But while Wood looks to commit his future to the City Ground, Forest also have their eye on adding another striker to their ranks. They are interested in signing Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto on loan in January. Forest are not the only side interested in the young forward, as West Ham, Everton, and Newcastle United are also keen.

It has since been confirmed that signing a new striker in January is a priority for Forest. Nuno was keen to add another forward to his side in the summer, but for whatever reason, they couldn’t get a deal over the line. Now they are looking to do that when January arrives.

Nottingham Forest set to hand Nuno bumper new deal

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest are set to offer Nuno Santo a new bumper contract in recognition of their excellent start to the season. The 50-year-old took over at the City Ground in December 2023 from Steve Cooper, and he steered the Reds away from relegation trouble.

Nuno has now improved Forest significantly, as they have five wins from 10 league games and already have 19 points to their name, a staggering 14 clear of the bottom three. The Midlands side are in the top flight's top three for the first time in 26 years, and with Edu expected to join Forest’s multi-club group, his first piece of business looks set to be handing Nuno a new deal.

Nuno Santo's Nottingham Forest record Games 35 Won 11 Drawn 10 Lost 14 Points 43 Points per game 1.23

The club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, has been “so impressed” that he wants to extend Nuno’s contract beyond June 2026, which is when it currently expires. The Portuguese has taken charge of 35 games as Forest manager in all competitions, and his 36th sees him come up against Newcastle United. A win against the Magpies and they will cement their place in the top three during the November international break.