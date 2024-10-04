Looking to hand out rewards for their excellent start to the Premier League campaign, Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to open contract talks with one of Nuno Espirito Santo's mainstays.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest couldn't have asked for a much better start, with their first defeat of the Premier League campaign not coming until last time out against Fulham. Already, Espirito Santo's side have secured a moment to remember, becoming the first and so far only side to defeat Arne Slot's Liverpool side, whilst completing the achievement at Anfield, of all places.

Sitting as high as 10th in the Premier League and just two points adrift of the European places as a result, Nottingham Forest will be looking to ensure their Fulham defeat was a mere blip rather than the end of their good form. To do that, they'll have the task of shocking an in-form Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to make it three victories in two seasons over the Blues.

Ahead of that game, it looks as though those at the City Ground are keen to recognise the form of one star, in particular. According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are now set to open contract talks with Ola Aina, who has started every Premier League game so far this season to become a mainstay in Nuno's ranks.

Given that the right-back's current deal is set to expire next summer, allowing him to leave the club as a free agent, Forest's reported negotiations come at a key time in an attempt to secure Aina's future. Now 27 years old, the Nigerian has finally established himself in the Premier League after taking the long way around European football following his Chelsea exit in 2019.

"Reliable" Ola Aina has finally found his Premier League place

One of many Chelsea academy graduates forced to head out on loan on several occasions, it may have taken spells at both Torino and Fulham, but it looks as though Aina has finally settled in the Premier League at the City Ground. It's quickly become clear just how important his role under Nuno is these days too, with six straight starts highlighting the Nigerian's quality for all to see.

Praised for his "reliable athletic overlapping" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Aina looks set to be handed a well-earned reward by Nottingham Forest, which should secure his future in the Midlands.

Currently earning a reported £40,000-a-week, Aina may even hope to receive a pay rise to match his important role at Nottingham Forest these days.