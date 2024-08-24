Ending the transfer window with one last flurry of arrivals, Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a £12m deal to sign a defensive reinforcement for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Forest have enjoyed quite the summer window, keeping hold of several star men whilst welcoming the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Elliot Anderson and, most recently, Ramon Sosa. The young winger arrives to compete for a place in Espirito Santo's side alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi and former Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga.

Welcoming Sosa, Forest's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson told the club's official website: "Ramón has been coveted by many clubs but was so clear in his desire to join Nottingham Forest.

"We could all feel his energy, emotion, pride and excitement to be here from the first minute he arrived. He can't wait to get started and we are delighted that he is here with us."

The Argentinian may not be the last signing that Wilson welcomes, following recent reports as the window comes to a close. According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign David Carmo from Porto in a deal worth €11m (£9m) plus €4m (£3m) in add-ons this summer.

However, those at the City Ground will have to wait until 2025 to see their new signing in action in the east Midlands, with Carmo reportedly heading straight out on loan to Olympiacos, who are also owned by Evangelos Marinakis to make for a simple deal.

Carmo, 25, spent last season on loan at the Greek club and will now return for a second consecutive campaign, before eventually making his way to Forest. By the time next season arrives, Carmo could emerge as quite the bargain at just £12m after a year's worth of minutes at Olympiacos, who he helped to Conference League glory last term.

"Important" Carmo could be worth the wait

Whilst he has struggled to make an impact at Porto, hence the loan move to Greece last season, there's a reason why they made history by sealing the first deal worth over €20m (£17m) between two Portuguese clubs when signing Carmo from SC Braga in the summer of 2022. Now, it's just up to Carmo to rediscover his best form as he prepares to make an impact at Forest.

The central defender earned plenty of praise prior to his Porto nightmare, including from journalist Zach Lowy, who described Carmo as an "important" part of Braga's backline.

Porto's loss, which looks set to be around £5m this summer, may yet prove to be Forest's gain. At 25 years old, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that there's still every chance Carmo plays his way back into form in the current campaign.