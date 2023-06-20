Nottingham Forest are considering a summer swoop to bring Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat to the Premier League, according to reports.

Where is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is a defensive midfielder who currently plays his football at the Artemio Franchi Stadium having moved there from Hellas Verona back in 2020, but with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, he could be on the move in the coming weeks should Vincenzo Italiano not want to lose him on a free in 12 months.

The Morocco international was one of his nation’s standout performers at the World Cup in Qatar, where he played more minutes than any of his teammates, via Transfermarkt, and it’s no doubt his displays at the major tournament that have caught the eye of Steve Cooper.

The Serie A outfit’s talisman himself has even handed the manager a transfer boost by publicly admitting that it would one day be “nice to play” in the top-flight, and should he want to make his dream a reality, he’s got two suitors waiting to snap him up.

Are Nottingham Forest signing Amrabat?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness), Nottingham Forest have made Amrabat a "target" for the summer alongside Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Fiorentina have placed a €30m (£25m) price tag on their midfielder's head, with the Reds and the Irons being named as the two "interested" parties. The City Ground outfit "like" the 26-year-old, and with Evangelos Marinakis' track record of splashing the cash, this could be one to watch in the weeks ahead.

Nottingham Forest will know that Amrabat is stronger in the natural defensive midfield aspect of his game having recorded just one assist last season, but having been lauded a “physical presence” in the centre by journalist Josh Bunting, Marinakis should definitely consider testing the waters this summer.

The 6 foot star averaged 1.3 tackles per league game during the previous term and had a 89.8% pass success rate, which was higher than any of the regular starters in the Midlands, so not only does he love to get stuck in but he’s also extremely calm and composed in possession.

Amrabat, who is a versatile operator with his ability to operate in eight various positions across the pitch, additionally shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as six of the current players under Cooper, so this existing connection that his representatives have to the club could give them a small advantage when trying to get a deal over the line.