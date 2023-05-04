Nottingham Forest could make a managerial “change” by sacking Steve Cooper in a bid to stop them getting relegated from the Premier League, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Cooper's future?

The Reds are in serious danger of dropping down to the Championship as they currently find themselves in the relegation zone and level on points with Leeds United and Leicester City, having won just seven, drawn nine and lost 18 of their 34 matches this season, and this form has seen the 43-year-old boss come under real pressure.

The Telegraph have reported that Evangelos Marinakis was "furious" to see the Midlands outfit allow Brentford to come back to secure the 2-1 victory last weekend and was "seething" at his manager's substitutions, and even though there are only four games of the campaign remaining, a change at the helm is still a real possibility.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones revealed that he’s heard Nottingham Forest may consider sacking Cooper and bringing in a short-term replacement just like the recent events that have occurred at Elland Road. He said:

“Panic season is fully underway and with Leeds taking this bold decision over their set-up there will be aftershocks felt at other clubs around them. One situation that is very interesting is at Forest, where we know Steve Cooper's position has been spoken about on and off all season. They've been sticking by him but more than one good source has said to me that it would not surprise them now if Forest were to make a change in a bid to save their own season.

“They have been loyal up to now and the message has been that they will stick, but let's see. Cooper has credit in the bank that might save him, this is not an identical situation to the one Leeds were in, but there are issues recently that have really caused frustration in terms of trying to get vital points.

“Forest's run-in is easier than the one Leeds have - on paper at least - and if there is going to be a change then they can't leave it much longer. So it's squeaky bum time as there has to be absolute belief in Cooper doing this, otherwise it might be worth a gamble.”

Should Nottingham Forest stick with Cooper?

Nottingham Forest only offered Cooper a new contract back in October 2022 so his deal at the City Ground isn't set to expire for another two years, but considering the poor run of results and how much his side have struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League, Marinakis would be best finding a replacement, if not now then at least in the summer.

The Welshman and his squad have been averaging a disappointing 0.88 points per match throughout the course of the season which is nowhere near high enough to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation at the end of this term or next.

The Midlands outfit do have two winnable fixtures against Southampton and Crystal Palace, but with Arsenal, who very much remain challengers in the title race, and Chelsea still to face, the chances of Cooper being able to retain his team's top-flight status may soon look low.