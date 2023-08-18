Highlights Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid for a new signing.

Nottingham Forest are still on the hunt for new additions to bolster key roles in the squad this summer, and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of a transfer target.

The player in mind could well be the ideal replacement for Renan Lodi.

Who could replace Renan Lodi at Nottingham Forest?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have submitted a proposal to sign Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares this summer.

Romano revealed on social media:

"EXCL: Nottingham Forest submit formal proposal to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on permanent deal.

"Forest trying top signing as new fullback as negotiations are still ongoing also on player side. Deal on."

How good is Nuno Tavares?

After suffering a difficult relegation battle in the Premier League, there is no doubt that Steve Cooper will be wanting to add even more top-flight experience to his squad, hence the signing of Anthony Elanga already this summer.

Despite their struggles, there were moments of magic in performances that contributed to Forest's ability to retain their Premier League status and Lodi became a popular figure in the squad during his loan spell at The City Ground.

However, the Tricky Trees were unable to make the full-backs tenure permanent and are now on the lookout for a player who could bring the same energy, influence and work rate to the team, with Tavares a great option to replace him.

Indeed, Tavares has been out of favour with his parent club due to their highly competitive squad at the Emirates, however, it hasn't stopped the 23-year-old from shining on loan, spending last season with Marseille.

Over 31 Ligue 1 appearances, the £27k-per-week whiz scored six goals and created four big chances during an impressive season in an attacking capacity.

To summarise the all-round package he provides, the Portuguese also made 1.7 successful dribbles and won 5.5 duels per game, as per Sofascore.

Tavares' impact on Marseille did not go unnoticed by former head coach Igor Tudor, who waxed lyrical about the player's influence on the French side:

"He’s still a young player, he has fantastic physical abilities, he has extraordinary legs, he could play for Real, Barça, City.

"He still has to grow and progress, we talk to him a lot. He has been very important for us this season. He scored several goals, it is not trivial in his position."

Not only that, the talented full-back ranked in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months for shots on goal, progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches and progressive passes received, as per FBref.

When comparing Tavares' output with Lodi's last season, the Portuguese ace comfortably outperformed the Brazilian in a number of attacking attributes including pass completion (77.4% v 66.5%), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.53 v 1.22) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.19 v 0.16), demonstrating further his tenacity to become a real threat from his full-back role.

Ironically, Marseille have now signed Lodi to replace Tavares this season as the Arsenal man returned to England this summer, a testament to the similarities the pair share and how easily he could fit into the demanding role on Trentside.

With that being said, the signing of Tavares would be a no-brainer for Forest as he could be a really valuable asset to the creativity needed to boost goal contributions in the team at The City Ground this season and could be the difference-maker in picking up valuable points.