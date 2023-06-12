Nottingham Forest could look to the summer transfer window to add depth to their squad ahead of next season and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Forest's interest in Romain Saiss?

According to Foot Mercato, Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs interested in signing Besiktas defender Romain Saiss.

As per the report, the Garibaldi Reds are keen to take advantage of Saiss' Premier League experience by bringing him back to the Premier League this summer, but will face strong competition from fellow relegation battlers Everton.

Would Romain Saiss be a good fit for Forest?

Steve Cooper will be thrilled with the way his squad performed at the business end of the Premier League season to secure survival, but will be looking for solutions to improve the consistency in the team across the next campaign to ensure they don't fall into trouble again.

Indeed, at 33 years old, Saiss would not be a long-term prospect for the Tricky Trees but would provide a wealth of Premier League experience and add depth to the centre-back roles, making him an ideal addition for next season at the very least.

The 6 foot 3 Moroccan titan is best known for his six-year stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but has continued to shine in the Turkish top-flight and on the international stage at the 2022 World Cup for his national team; part of a record-breaking tournament for Morocco.

Over six appearances in Qatar, Saiss - hailed "impeccable" by Medhi Benatia - scored one goal, kept three clean sheets and won 100% of his aerial duels, as well as averaging 41.7 touches, five clearances and 26.5 accurate passes per game, captaining his side to become the first African team to ever get to the semi-final of the prestigious international tournament.

The £48k-per-week Besiktas ace has demonstrated excellent leadership skills over his career and from his centre-back role has never struggled to display his huge presence on the pitch with not only his defensive consistency but his eye for attacking opportunities, making him the perfect player to work alongside Serge Aurier at the City Ground.

The Forest full-back has been a consistent and reliable performer since joining the club with both defensive and attacking attributes on the right flank - averaging 1.2 interceptions, 2.7 tackles, 2.7 clearances and six duels won per game over his 24 Premier League appearances.

Combine that aggressive and combative nature with the titanic approach of Saiss and you'd have a fine defensive pairing, one certainly capable of helping improve Forest's record at the back next term.

Indeed, Saiss could be the perfect player to bolster Forest's defensive presence. He could form a particularly solid partnership with Aurier next season and help the club retain their top-flight status more comfortably than they did this time out.