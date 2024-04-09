Nottingham Forest have had their fair few fan-favourites that have impressed the fans during their time at the City Ground, before leaving the club for pastures new.

Oliver Burke and Henri Lansbury are just two examples of players who provided a feel-good factor around the place despite all the off-field antics under former owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

The club were hit with a transfer embargo back in 2015 after breaching FFP rules after the owner massively overspent during the summer of 2014/15.

Michail Antonio joined the club from Sheffield Wednesday during that summer, before achieving a tally of 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 Championship games, prior to leaving the club for £7m to join West Ham United.

He's since featured 300 times for the Hammers, becoming their record Premier League goalscorer in the process.

However, the other player the Reds signed during the summer of 2014 hasn't quite gone on to match Antonio despite leaving the City Ground for over double the price.

Britt Assombalonga's stats at Nottingham Forest

After joining Forest in a then club-record deal of around £5.5m from Peterborough United, striker Britt Assombalonga had a huge potential to be a hit at the club after scoring 23 times for the Posh in the season prior.

He didn't disappoint in his first campaign for the Reds, scoring eight times in as many appearances at the start of the 2014/15 campaign.

Assombalonga would go on to score 15 goals by February, looking certain to be the first Forest player to score 20+ goals in a campaign since Marlon Harewood and David Johnson back in 2002/03.

However, he suffered a horrific dislocated kneecap against Wigan Athletic, which would rule him out for 14 months. He returned for the final four Championship games in April 2016, with the striker looking to regain fitness ahead of the next campaign.

Assombalonga returned with a bang in 2016/17, scoring 14 times in 32 appearances, including a double on the final day, which secured the Reds' Championship status.

His good form caught the eye, with the striker departing the City Ground, just three years after his arrival, joining Middlesbrough for £15m - a deal that would prove to be excellent business by the Forest board.

Assombalonga's stats at Forest Season Games Goals 2014/15 29 15 2015/16 4 1 2016/17 32 14 Stats via Transfermarkt

Britt Assombalonga's stats since leaving Nottingham Forest

The striker upset a lot of Forest fans by leaving the club at the first given opportunity, especially after all the work the club did with him after his serious injury.

However, he produced an impressive goal-scoring record at Boro, scoring 15 times in 44 times during his first campaign at the Riverside Stadium. Assombalonga would follow that up with 14 goals the following season, scoring 29 times in 86 Championship appearances following his arrival.

The "unbelievable" forward, as described by former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, would eventually drop down the pecking order during the 2020/21 season, which would result in the striker departing the club for free, just four years after paying £15m for his signature.

He would leave England for Turkey to join Adana Demirspor, where he would only last 18 months before returning to the Championship to join former side Watford on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, after only scoring twice in 11 appearances, the Hornets decided against offering the DR Congo forward a new contract, with Assombalonga once again leaving to move to Turkey.

The striker joined Antalyaspor last summer but has far from enjoyed his time in the Süper Lig, scoring just once in his 18 league games this season - while racking up just five goals in all competitions in total.

Given how his career has taken a rapid nosedive, the Reds made a brilliant decision to sell the striker in 2017 whilst his value was at an all-time high.

He scored some crucial goals for Forest, but ultimately the £15m fee was too good to turn down, with the club making a £10m profit on the now 31-year-old in less than three years.