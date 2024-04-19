In recent years, Nottingham Forest have gained a reputation for developing youngsters, giving them first-team opportunities at the club before going on to achieve a successful career all over Europe.

Ryan Yates, the Reds' current captain, came through the Nigel Doughty Academy before forcing his way into the first-team picture in 2019 after multiple successful loan spells in the EFL.

Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash is another great example of the calibre of players who have come through the club's academy, with the right-back swapping the final third for the defensive third under former boss Sabri Lamouchi, which earned him a Premier League move to join Villa in a £16m deal back in 2020.

Both players have enjoyed varying levels of success since their professional debuts at Forest, but, the club also conducted great business by offloading another academy graduate just a year before Cash.

Arvin Appiah's stats at Nottingham Forest

Winger Arvin Appiah rapidly progressed through the Forest youth system with the youngster having a lot of potential to be a success at the City Ground given his call-ups for various England sides as a youngster.

He quickly caught the eye with his pace and direct dribbling, with his performances earning him a first-team call-up for the EFL Cup tie away at Burton Albion in October 2018.

The forward came on as an 85th-minute substitute for his first-team debut, with the attacker managing to get on the scoresheet, despite the Reds' embarrassing defeat to lower-league opposition.

Despite his first goal off the bench in the cup, he would have to wait six months for his first start for the club, with Appiah starting in the 3-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday.

It would be only one of two starts for the Tricky Trees, before completing a shock move, joining Spanish second-tier side Almeria for £8m, just six months after signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground.

At the time, it was seen as a strange deal to sell one of the club's best young prospects, but nearly five years on from his departure it appears as though the club conducted sensational business.

Arvin Appiah's market value in 2024

Since his move to Spain, the now 23-year-old has only managed 62 appearances for Almeria, with the winger being sent on four separate loan spells, including a move to Rotherham United in the Championship during the current campaign.

He's featured 26 times in England's second tier this season, failing to score and only contributing one assist for the Millers in a woeful campaign as they suffered relegation - losing 28 of their 43 games so far.

Arvin Appiah's stats at Rotherham 23/24 Statistics Tally Appearances 26 Goals 0 Assists 1 Successful dribbles 11 Dribble success rate 40% Shots 8 Dispossessed 12 Stats via FotMob

As a result of his dreadful few years, Appiah has seen his market value plummet to just £420k, as per Transfermarkt, with the youngster worth less than veteran midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who's valued at £850k - despite having turned 34 in December.

Appiah's value has dropped over £6.4m since he departed from the City Ground, with Forest able to use the money generated from the deal to avoid any FFP punishments in the Championship.

His rapid decline is awfully sad to see given his potential during his time at Forest, with the youngster needing to make a key decision over his next move if he is to ever reach his full potential, with his deal in Spain set to expire this summer.