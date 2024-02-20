Nottingham Forest aren't shy of a transfer or two, as demonstrated by their dealings in the window since their promotion back to the Premier League in May 2022.

Since beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley, the Reds have made 34 new additions, with owner Evangelos Marinakis investing over £200m on new players, helping establish themselves as a modern-day Premier League outfit.

Players such as Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare have all broken Forest's transfer record within the last two years, showcasing the owner's ambition to take the club forward.

Not all of Forest's signings have been successful, however, with players such as Emmanuel Dennis and Jonjo Shelvey joining for hefty fees and wages, but failing to provide value for money - their pair both now out on loan away from the City Ground

However, one player has proven to be a brilliant piece of business after joining the club in July 2023 as a replacement for a one-time fan favourite.

How much Nottingham Forest paid for Anthony Elanga

The Reds forked out a reported £15m on a deal to sign winger Anthony Elanga - with the Swedish proving to be a replacement for Brennan Johnson after the Forest academy graduate joined fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for £47.5m.

Over six months on from the transfer, it looks as though the Reds have conducted an astute piece of business for a player who is just 21, with Jamie Redknapp branding the deal as a "bargain".

He's already featured 13 times for Sweden, with the winger currently enjoying his best season in England's top flight. Elanga's scored five goals and registered seven assists in his 24 Premier League appearances during his time at the City Ground.

The former Manchester United youngster made an instant impact under then-boss Steve Cooper during the 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates with the Swede's bursting run setting up Awoniyi to fire home past Aaron Ramsdale.

Since his debut, the winger has gone from strength to strength, impressing against sides such as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Luton Town after getting either a goal or an assist in those encounters.

Anthony Elanga's market value in 2024

Elanga has been pivotal for Forest in their attempts to maintain their top-flight status for a third successive season, with the winger the only Reds player to reach double figures for combined goals and assists.

He's also averaged 0.4 assists per 90 in the Premier League this season - a stat that ranks him within the top 9% of all attackers in Europe's top five leagues. The 21-year-old has impressed with his direct running, averaging 3.8 progressive carries per game - the most of anyone in the Forest squad.

His performances on Trentside have seen his market value soar to £26m, as per CIES Football Observatory- a figure that is higher than striker Awoniyi whose value remains around the £17m mark, the fee which the club paid for him in the summer of 2022.

Erik ten Hag's side appear to have missed a trick on their former player, with the youngster proving himself to be a brilliant Premier League footballer with the Swede amassing more goal contributions than £86m winger Antony - who is yet to score or assist in the league this season.

The Red Devils' trash has therefore proven to be Forest's treasure.