Nottingham Forest have certainly splashed the cash since promotion in 2022, with owner Evangelos Marinakis investing over £250m on new talents to ensure survival.

Big-money signings such as Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White have both been money well spent despite their large fees, with the club set for a huge profit on the pair.

However, the club have also wasted a lot of money in the market with Emmanuel Dennis the main example - signing for up to £20m from Watford just under two years ago, before re-joining the Hornets on loan in January after an unsuccessful stint in the East Midlands.

Despite being handed a four-point deduction for breaking PSR rules, the club have a squad more than capable of securing survival in the Premier League this season.

One player in particular has impressed in recent weeks, with the youngster finally looking settled at the City Ground after his summer transfer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stats at Nottingham Forest

After arriving at the club from Chelsea during the summer of 2023, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi looked as though he would be a shrewd addition to the club given his previous successes in the Premier League.

He made an instant impact on his first appearance for the Reds, scoring a goal-of-the-season contender against Vincent Kompany's Burnley side to secure a vital point for his new team.

He suffered a dip in form after his debut, with the 23-year-old not scoring again until the 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth at the start of February - a run of just under six months without a goal.

His strike at the Vitality would be the start of his best run of form in a Reds shirt, with the winger also scoring in his next two outings against Newcastle United and West Ham United, making it three games in a row in which he'd found the net.

However, he's controversially been dropped by boss Nuno Espírito Santo in recent weeks, with the former Chelsea man having to sit on the bench with loanee Divock Origi featuring in an unnatural wide role ahead of the 23-year-old.

In the last two matches, Hudson-Odoi has only featured for a combined 33 minutes, with the winger undeserving of the treatment he's receiving given his form just a couple of weeks ago.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's market value in 2024

The "sensational" talent, as described by scout Antonio Mango, joined the Reds for a deal in the region of £3m in the summer, with the move allowing the winger to kickstart his career after a stop-start couple of years.

However, fast-forward just seven months on from his arrival, and the youngster has a market value of £12.8m as per Transfermarkt - an increase of 326% compared to the fee paid for the wideman.

His rise in market value has seen Hudson-Odoi leapfrog many Forest players, with the former Chelsea player now worth more than fellow youngster Andrew Omobamidele and World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel, with the pair valued at £9.4m and £8.5m respectively.

Players Hudson-Odoi is worth more than at Forest Player Market value Andrew Ombamidele £9.4m Gonzalo Montiel £8.5m Matt Turner £7.6m Chris Wood £6m Divock Origi £4.2m Data via Transfermarkt

Despite Forest's poor dealings in the market in recent times, Hudson-Odoi's deal is proof that the club can operate to a high quality when not making erratic and unneeded signings.

With the club at risk of a potential further PSR breach next season, Marinakis and Co need to be savvy to stay within the confines, with the club needing to prioritise cheap additions that could make them a profit - therefore making Forest more sustainable in the process.