Nottingham Forest narrowly avoided relegation back to the Championship this season, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side needing a win on the final day against Burnley to officially rubberstamp their Premier League status.

The Reds have endured a turbulent campaign, from points deductions to owner Evangelos Marinakis storming the pitch at full-time following Paul Tierney’s mistake against Liverpool - the 2023/24 season has had it all.

However, it has allowed some players to excel and develop, which, unfortunately for Forest, has led to huge interest, with Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White both linked with big-money moves away from the City Ground.

The money would undoubtedly help their cause in the battle to avoid another PSR punishment but would see the club lose two of their star players ahead of next season which will certainly be another tricky campaign in the Premier League.

One player has certainly gone under the radar in the East Midlands, with his talents and ability certainly dividing the fanbase on more than one occasion.

Ryan Yates’ stats at Nottingham Forest in 2023/24

Despite splashing upwards of £30m on Ibrahim Sangare to bolster the Reds’ midfield, Ryan Yates has cemented his place in the heart of the Forest squad.

The academy graduate has worked his way up from the youth levels, all the way to the first team, even reaching 200 appearances for the club throughout the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old has featured in 35 of the Reds’ 38 league outings, producing some brilliant figures - undoubtedly a huge part of the club’s survival.

He’s not the easiest to watch on the eye, with his lack of quality evident, but he makes up for it with his game management and relentless nature that sees him be a nuisance to the opposition.

In the Premier League this season, he averages three tackles and two clearances per 90 - both ranking within the top 10% of all midfielders in Europe, as per FBref.

Yates' stats at Forest in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 35 Tackles (per 90) 3 Clearances (per 90) 2 Blocks (per 90) 1.9 Aerials won (per 90) 1.8 Stats via FBref

Yates has also averaged 1.9 blocks and 1.8 aerials won - with his dogged nature effective within Nuno’s midfield this season.

He also managed to bag himself his first-ever top-flight goal in the 3-1 win over Sheffield United a few weeks ago, with his excellent displays contributing to his rapid increase in value.

Ryan Yates’ market value in 2024

Six years on from his Forest debut, the 26-year-old could never have predicted the impact he would have on the first team, with his performances certainly deserving of more credit.

According to Transfermarkt, he’s valued at £10.2m, with the club making a huge profit on him in the future - especially considering he cost them nothing after progressing through the academy.

His subsequent value is higher than that of striker Chris Wood, who - despite costing the club £15m - is now only valued at £5.9m, even after his 14-goal tally in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

Whilst Yates still splits opinions among the supporters, one thing is for certain, every squad must wish they have a player as committed as Yates, with his desire to succeed at the club, with former Forest academy boss Gary Brazil dubbing him as "outstanding".

It may not be the prettiest to watch, but every time he plays for the Reds, you know he will put 100% in and will always do whatever it takes to push Forest in the right direction.