Given the fact Nottingham Forest have signed 34 new players since promotion back to the Premier League back in 2022, not all of their new additions would turn out to be a success.

The club spent hefty fees on players such as Emmanuel Dennis and Remo Freuler, with both players struggling to make an impact at the City ground since their respective moves.

Both players have since left the club on loan, with the club unlikely to make any sort of money back on the transfers that cost the Reds upwards of £30m.

The owners have also invested well in the transfer market, with Morgan Gibbs-White being worth every penny of his £25m price tag that the club paid for him from Wolves in 2022.

However, one of the club's best pieces of business since promotion was the free transfer of one player who has excelled beyond all imagination since his move to the Reds.

Ola Aina's stats for Nottingham Forest in 2023/24

Forest signed full-back Ola Aina on a free from Serie A side Torino after the Nigerian's release after the end of his contract in June 2023.

The 27-year-old originally agreed a one-year deal at the City Ground, but Aina is set to be rewarded with a new deal after his impressive displays under Steve Cooper earlier this season.

He's made 14 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, scoring once in the brilliant 2-0 win over Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in November.

Aina's been unable to carry on his brilliant form for Forest, with the defender featuring in the African Cup of Nations over January and February, with the Nigerian suffering an injury during the final defeat against the Ivory Coast.

The former Chelsea youngster has excelled in his latest opportunity in England's top flight after a previous spell at Fulham, with the 27-year-old looking to be an excellent bit of business by the Forest hierarchy.

Ola Aina's market value in 2024

Upon leaving the Italian side in June, Aina had a market value of just £3m with Forest taking a risk on a player who hadn't featured in the Premier League for over three years.

However, the full-back has seen his market value soar after impressing for the Reds, with the Nigerian now worth €10m (£8.5m) - a figure that is more than £15m signing Chris Wood, who - despite scoring ten goals this season - is said to be worth just €7m (£6m).

Hailed as "excellent" by Cooper last year, Aina is more than deserving of a new deal given his performances in the Premier League for the Reds this season.

His rapid increase in market value over the last seven months since his arrival is nothing short of remarkable, with the Nigerian excelling in England's top flight after his three-year absence.

The club have missed his presence at left-back, with Harry Toffolo doing a solid job - but Aina's energetic playstyle is hugely needed, with the full-back being perfect for Nuno's system.