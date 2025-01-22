In what could only push them further towards Champions League qualification, Nottingham Forest have now reportedly submitted a hefty bid to sign a Premier League forward.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those in the Midlands are rightly acting with all the ambition in the world after pushing into the Premier League's top four. Without a defeat since the beginning of December, they're better placed than ever in the Premier League to set their sights on a certain calibre of stars. It's a rise which has already seen Forest linked with a number of impressive names, from Alex Baena all the way to Luiz Henrique.

Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that Forest have activated the £50.7m release clause in pursuit of Baena as they look to fend off any competition and secure the arrival of the Villarreal midfielder this month.

Baena's arrival would be quite the statement of intent from a side clearly eager to ensure that this season's run is not just a flash in the pan and instead a permanent feature in England's top flight.

The Villarreal man isn't the only one that those at the City Ground are reportedly willing to splash out on either. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid worth £22m to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford this month. As far as the Bees are concerned though, they'll have to do better than that to secure the forward's signature.

Whether Forest increase their bid to sign Wissa remains to be seen, but there's no denying just how much of an impact he could make in the second half of the campaign. Given the fact that the Brentford man also has the same agent as Morgan Gibbs-White, personal terms could be easier than they otherwise would have been to agree.

"Remarkable" Wissa would be excellent signing

Amid doubts over Taiwo Awoniyi's future, signing another forward certainly wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if it is Wissa who enters the City Ground this month. The 28-year-old could be an instant upgrade on the West Ham-linked Awoniyi and would likely even force Nuno Espirito Santo into a change of system to accommodate a partnership between the Congo man and Chris Wood.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Yoane Wissa Chris Wood Starts 19 22 Goals 11 14 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 10.2 8.1

Two players outperforming their expected goals rate, Wissa and Wood could form one of the deadliest duos in the Premier League.

Those in the Premier League are already well aware of just how well the Brentford man can work in a partnership, given how successful he's been alongside the equally impressive Bryan Mbeumo this season. Now, he could replicate that with the New Zealand international at the City Ground.

Previously described as "remarkable" by Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Wissa could have quite the decision to make in the closing weeks of the January transfer window if Forest come calling once again.