Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer worth £25 million to sign an “incredible” striker for Nuno Espirito Santo, according to a new report.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Espirito Santo’s Reds, as they possibly look to strengthen their squad in the hope it helps them secure a top-four Premier League spot. Forest are firmly in the race to finish in a European spot for next season, but Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth will have been a disappointing pill to swallow, and Nuno will be praying it doesn’t derail their campaign.

Related Nottingham Forest leading race to sign £60m star as talks progress fast Nuno Santo's Nottingham Forest could be set to pull off a major coup in this transfer window.

One player the Reds could be looking to sign in what remains of this transfer window is Matheus Cunha from Wolves. It’s been reported that Forest are leading the race to sign Cunha, and that is despite teams such as Arsenal and Chelsea also being keen on his services. A recent report from Spain suggests that talks between Forest and Cunha have already been held, and the negotiations are “progressing quickly,” with the forward willing to join the project at the City Ground.

This comes after it was claimed that Forest had submitted a £22 million bid to sign Yoanne Wissa from Brentford. Wissa has been in tremendous form for Brentford this season, and the Reds were looking into the idea of bringing him to the City Ground, but their offer was immediately rejected by the Premier League side.

Nottingham Forest submit transfer bid to sign £25m striker

Cunha and Wissa are not the only strikers on Forest’s radar, as according to Globo Esporte, relayed by Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid to sign Igor Jesus from Brazilian side Botafogo.

The offer the Premier League side made was worth close to €30 million, which is roughly £25 million. Botafogo are said to see this offer as “interesting,” but despite that, they are yet to discuss a deal with Forest. That is because Jesus has turned down the offer from the Reds, as he is currently happy at Botafogo, where he is under contract until December 2027.

It is reported that the terms Forest offered the forward, who has been dubbed “incredible” by journalist Zach Lowy, weren’t tempting enough for him to consider a move to the City Ground. Botafogo are happy to keep hold of their key striker, despite the fact they were considering the offer the Premier League side had made.

Igor Jesus' Botafogo stats Apps 31 Goals 8 Assists 5

Nuno could still be keen to add to his forward line this month, as Forest are very reliant on Chris Wood, given he is their leading goalscorer, and the Forest boss will want to bring in competition and help for the New Zealand international as they try to keep up with the top four.

Jesus could have been the ideal addition, as he’s only 23, so he has plenty of time and development ahead of him. He has also shown that he’s got an eye for goal, and given how Wood has excelled under Nuno, Jesus could have gone a similar way.