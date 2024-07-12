Looking to land their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, Nottingham Forest have reportedly already had an answer following their bid to sign another midfield reinforcement.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

Those at the City Ground have already welcomed four fresh faces in a successful summer window so far. Elliot Anderson, Marko Stamenic, Eric da Silva Moreira and, most recently, Carlos Miguel have all walked through the door as Forest look to push away from relegation trouble next season.

In Nuno Espirito Santo's first full campaign in charge, he will hope to replicate the success that he had at fellow Midlands club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Forest's Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson welcomed Miguel, telling the club's official website: “Carlos has arrived in Nottingham full of excitement following his performances in Brazil with Corinthians. He concluded all of the formalities yesterday and we are pleased that he will join the squad so early on in pre-season.”

Wilson has wasted no time in admiring his new arrival, however, and has instead seemingly turned his attention towards another fresh face. According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have submitted a €30m (£25m) offer to sign Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco, but have seen their bid rejected with the midfielder edging closer to joining Italian giants AC Milan.

Fofana would have been an instant standout in Forest's list of arrivals so far this summer, but it now seems as though they'll have no choice but to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.

Why "wonderful" Fofana would be perfect for Gibbs-White

Forest will now be forced to wonder what might have been when it comes to Fofana, who looks destined for AC Milan.

The Monaco midfielder would no doubt have made an impact, helping to unleash the best form of Morgan Gibbs-White on an even greater level in the Premier League by providing a wall at the base of Forest's midfield. Described as a "wonderful player" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Fofana will likely steal the headlines wherever he is in European football.

Forest's ambition is impressive nonetheless. The fact that they reportedly made an approach to compete with AC Milan for Fofana's signature suggests that the club is certainly heading in the right direction this summer, perhaps leading to improvement on the pitch next season.