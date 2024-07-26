Looking to land their sixth arrival of the summer, Nottingham Forest are reportedly now taking the "last steps" to sign an attacking reinforcement who is now "pushing" to complete the move.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The Midlands club have enjoyed a productive transfer window so far, avoiding any profit and sustainability problems through the sales of Moussa Niakhate and Orel Mangala, whilst welcoming the likes of Elliot Anderson and Nikola Milenkovic. With five fresh faces through the door, Nuno Espirito Santo will hope that his first full season in charge is a campaign away from the Premier League's relegation zone.

With over a month left until the transfer window slams shut too, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss could yet welcome further reinforcements to seal a successful summer once and for all. Those at the City Ground are far from afraid to splash the cash and reports suggest that they're set to do exactly that in pursuit of a sixth summer signing.

According to Rudy Galetti, Nottingham Forest are taking the "last steps" to sign Ramon Sosa, who is now "pushing" to complete the move away from Argentine club CA Talleres. Previous reports indicated that Forest had opened negotiations to sign the left-winger and those talks have now seemingly advanced over a deal worth over €12m (£10.1m).

Following up an excellent Liga Professional season with an impressive Copa America campaign, Sosa now looks set to get his move to the Premier League in another solid coup for Forest this summer.

"Excellent" Sosa is Premier League-ready

At 24 years old, Sosa appears to be ready for a Premier League, particularly after impressing on the big stage of the Copa America with Paraguay, in which he scored one goal in three games. Even with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga to compete with, Sosa would provide Espirito Santo with plenty to think about in the forthcoming season, having scored seven goals and assisted a further six last time out for Talleres.

What's more, the praise of South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who described his ball-carrying skills as "excellent", indicates that Forest could be landing quite the coup if they managed to get their deal over the line to sign the winger this summer.

With just under a month until Forest's Premier League campaign gets underway against Bournemouth, however, they must ensure that those reported "last steps" to sign Sosa are completed sooner rather than later this summer.