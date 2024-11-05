Nottingham Forest have not been shy about spending big money since they returned to the Premier League three seasons ago. After two campaigns battling against relegation back to the Championship, they have flown out of the traps this term.

Impressively, the Midlands club sit third in the Premier League table, one point ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, their nearest challengers for a top-four spot. They have been superb defensively, conceding just seven times, the second-fewest in the top flight, behind only Liverpool.

So far, the men in Garibaldi Red have had a superb season. They are no doubt desperate to maintain this form and have been linked with a player who could add great strength to the squad in January.

Nottingham Forest transfer news

The player in question here is Bayern Munich and French under-21 international attacker Mathys Tel. The 19-year-old has struggled for game time at the German giants, and could well depart the club in the 2025 winter transfer window.

According to a report from Florian Plettenberg, the Midlands club are “interested” in signing the French winger, and “have already made contact” with Bayern over a potential deal. They will not be alone in their hunt for his signature, however, with German outfit Werder Bremen also chasing him.

Any potential deal would reportedly just be a loan rather than a permanent move at this stage, There could, however, be a crucial stumbling block to signing Tel this winter, with Plettenberg reporting that he “has no plans to leave” Bavaria on a temporary deal.

Why Tel would be a good signing

It would be a fantastic statement of intent to sign such a hot prospect this winter from the Midlands outfit. Interestingly, he is a player whom Edu reportedly wanted to sign at Arsenal. The Brazilian will join Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis in an unspecified boardroom role following a shock resignation from Arsenal. There is certainly a link between Tel and Edu.

It has been a tough start to the season for the young Frenchman. Under new boss Vincent Kompany, his minutes have not really increased, playing 224 minutes across seven games so far, two of which include starts. The dynamic winger has yet to find the back of the net, either.

With that being said, the teenage sensation, described as a “jewel” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has a good record for the Bavarian side. He has played 76 times so far scoring 16 goals and grabbing six assists in just 2230 minutes, equivalent to 24 full 90 minutes.

Should the Midlands outfit bring in the attacker, who is valued at £33.5m by Transfermarkt, he could be an upgrade on Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea academy graduate has been an important player for the Midlands side this term, scoring two goals in ten Premier League games, but statistically, Tel edges him in many metrics.

When looking at the pair’s stats from last season, there is a clear difference between each. It is worth considering that one played for a high-possession, attacking side in Bayern, whereas Forest were scrapping against relegation. However, in some metrics, there is still a clear gap.

As per FBref, Bayern’s starlet averaged more passes into the final third, with 1.97 each game, and more passes into the penalty area, with 1.62. In contrast, the English winger played 0.97 passes into the final third and 1.55 passes into the penalty area.

The Frenchman also had more success in take-ons last term than the Forest number 14. He completed 3.16 per game, with a 55.2% completion rate, compared to just 2.09 for Hudson-Odoi, who completed 53.8%.

Tel vs Hudson-Odoi (2023/24 season) Stat (per 90) Tel Hudson-Odoi Goals 0.6 0.39 Expected goals 0.32 0.13 Passes into final third 1.97 0.97 Passes into penalty box 1.62 1.55 Take-ons completed 3.16 2.09 Take-on success rate 55.2% 53.8% Carries into penalty area 2.65 1.89 Stats from FBref

It would certainly be a statement of intent from Forest - and the incoming Edu - to bring Tel in. Not only could he challenge and potentially upgrade Hudson-Odoi, but they would be adding a highly-rated youngster who can play right across the forward line.

In terms of signing a young, hungry player who would continue to fuel a shock European charge, there are perhaps few better.