A prolific attacking player who Nottingham Forest tried to sign late in the summer transfer window has suffered a serious injury in training, according to a fresh update.

Nottingham Forest enjoy productive summer

It has been a solid start to the new Premier League season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who remain undefeated after picking up one win and two draws to date. It was a good summer overall in the transfer market too, as the Reds made significant additions to their squad.

Elliot Anderson arrived from Newcastle United in a big-money move, giving Nuno more quality and depth in the middle of the park, while Nikola Milenkovic came in from Fiorentina. There was shrewd cheaper business, too, as James Ward-Prowse sealed a season-long loan move from West Ham.

Away from incomings, Forest are also believed to be in contract talks with key man Morgan Gibbs-White, as they look to tie down arguably their most prized asset to an extension that keeps him at the City Ground for many more years to come.

The midfielder has received a call-up to England's current squad, which is richly deserved, but it does also mean that his profile continues to grow, increasing the chances of bigger clubs deciding to make a move for him in the near future.

The Reds did miss out on signing certain players throughout the summer, particularly in their chase for a new centre-forward with doubts around Chris Wood's age and Taiwo Awoniyi's fitness, but it appears they may have dodged a bullet on one of those targets.

Flamengo star Pedro suffers ACL injury

According to Globo [via Sport Witness], Nottingham Forest transfer target Pedro has suffered an ACL rupture during a training session on international duty with Brazil, after Forest saw a bid rejected late in the window.

The Flamengo striker is now expected to spend many months on the sidelines as he recovers from a serious setback, with his international colleagues sending him messages of support on social media after what is his second serious knee injury of his career.

This now feels like a massive bullet dodged for Forest, as harsh as that is in reality, with the idea of them splashing out big money on a player whose injuries look set to hold them back from their potential a nightmare scenario for any club.

It is a cruel blow for the player himself, who has made such a name for himself in his homeland, bagging 132 goals in 259 appearances for Flamengo, highlighting his relentless nature in front of goal. He has also netted once in six caps for Brazil, as well as scoring 30 goals in all competitions in 2024.

Pedro has even been given the nickname "The Finisher" by fans and pundits alike, given his goalscoring exploits in the final third, so it was understandable why Forest were so keen on bringing him to the City Ground.

Related Nottingham Forest plotting new contract talks for "sensational" £70m star Forest are planning to hold contract talks with one of their key players.

It now remains to be seen how much of a toll this ACL injury will have on him, however, given the severity of such a setback hitting for a second time, so the Reds may have to think twice about going back in for him in the future, should the opportunity arise.